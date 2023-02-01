Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom
DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
newschannel20.com
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
WAND TV
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
wlds.com
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police
Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
wjbc.com
Bloomington school board member to get treatment in veterans court for repeat DUI
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington School District 87 school board member is being given a chance to avoid jail through a veterans program after a repeat drunken driving conviction. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, to 2 1/2-years on probation with McLean County’s Veterans Treatment Court. Samedy pleaded...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an instance of aggravated battery and mob action that happened earlier this month outside Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Crime Stoppers officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, someone was assaulted in a parking lot outside the school gym. […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
WAND TV
Teamsters go on strike at ADM
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company’s Decatur location. “ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members...
wlds.com
Village Approves New Employee Manual, Bans Use of TikTok
The Village of South Jacksonville joined a growing number of entities to ban a popular social media app. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new employee manual for the Village during its regular February meeting last night. The updated manual has been in the works for a...
