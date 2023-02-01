ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

25newsnow.com

Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
DECATUR, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud

RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
VANDALIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police

Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
CARROLLTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban

Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an instance of aggravated battery and mob action that happened earlier this month outside Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Crime Stoppers officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, someone was assaulted in a parking lot outside the school gym. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC

A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Teamsters go on strike at ADM

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company’s Decatur location. “ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Village Approves New Employee Manual, Bans Use of TikTok

The Village of South Jacksonville joined a growing number of entities to ban a popular social media app. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new employee manual for the Village during its regular February meeting last night. The updated manual has been in the works for a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

