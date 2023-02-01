Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)
A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
Syracuse Fire Department honors fallen firefighters in the freezing temperatures Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department braved the cold today to honor the 84th anniversary of the deadly 1939 Collins Block fire in Syracuse. According to cnyhistory.com, On Feb. 3, 1939, a fire broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee St. between the State Tower and Courier Buildings.
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
Three-vehicle accident on East Main St. leaves one injured
According to RPD, a 2008 Ford, a 2020 Ford pick-up truck, and a Honda van were involved in the accident, however, it's currently unclear how the accident was caused.
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran
Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on …. Two men...
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
Crash in Homer causes oil spill
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Homer are continuing to clean up an oil spill, after a crash. Authorities say two cars collided Thursday afternoon on Route 13. One of the vehicles was a mail truck. Fuel tanks were reportedly ruptured, which caused the spill. Officials put down blankets...
Owner of Rochester home destroyed by fatal fire has second property with violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A second building owned by the person who owns an apartment home on Hancock Street that burned down in a fatal fire Friday is facing violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. The multi-family home on Vassar Street has five outstanding violations and $2,400 in...
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
Woman found dead on Myrtle Street; Police investigating
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman’s body was found on Myrtle Street on Tuesday afternoon. They confirmed the suspicious death overnight. RPD officers responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. and discovered the body. Now, police are looking into how the woman died. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful everyone survived the accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th. Martha and Bob Roberts are used to having a busy street having been a part of the Westside Neighborhood’s Holiday Home Tour for several years. Nothing […]
