ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovid, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

House fire draws large response overnight in Cato

CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
CATO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)

A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
HOMER, NY
13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
VICTOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran

Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on …. Two men...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Crash in Homer causes oil spill

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Homer are continuing to clean up an oil spill, after a crash. Authorities say two cars collided Thursday afternoon on Route 13. One of the vehicles was a mail truck. Fuel tanks were reportedly ruptured, which caused the spill. Officials put down blankets...
HOMER, NY
News 8 WROC

Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman found dead on Myrtle Street; Police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman’s body was found on Myrtle Street on Tuesday afternoon. They confirmed the suspicious death overnight. RPD officers responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. and discovered the body. Now, police are looking into how the woman died. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation

Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy