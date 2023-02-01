Read full article on original website
Sony Pictures Classics Lands Sundance Audience Award Winner ‘The Persian Version’
Sundance hit “The Persian Version” is going to Sony Pictures Classics. The distributor has landed North American rights to the film in a competitive situation, SPC announced on Friday, adding the winner of the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category to its slate. The film also picked up the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award (U.S. Dramatic Competition) at the 2023 festival.
Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ Propel CBS to Largest Thursday Audience This Season
The two series posted best-ever fast national numbers. Thanks to hit comedy “Ghosts” and drama “So Help Me Todd” (recently renewed for Season 2), CBS was propelled to its largest Thursday night viewership of the TV season. Both shows clinched series-high audiences in Nielsen fast national numbers, along with solid numbers for “Young Sheldon” and “CSI: Vegas.”
Melinda Dillon, Oscar-Nominated Actress in ‘Close Encounters,’ Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Sydney Pollack’s “Absence of Malice,” has died at age 83, her family said in a public obituary. She died on Jan. 9,...
‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
After seven weekends at No. 1, the reign of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has come to an end, leaving newcomers “Knock at the Cabin” and “80 for Brady” to vie for the top spot. “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest from M. Night...
Seth Rogen Says ‘No One’s Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’
Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” still reigns as the best high school movie ever made. In an interview with People, the actor and comedian addressed the resurgence in popularity for the 2007 teen comedy, which he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader and Emma Stone alongside Rogen.
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to Star in True-Crime Film ‘The Order’
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are teaming up for director Justin Kurzel’s “The Order.” The Zach Baylin-penned film will detail the true story of the crime syndicate known as The Silent Brotherhood. It is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book “The Silent Brotherhood and will detail an early-80s crime spree, including bank robberies, armored car heists and counterfeiting committed by a white supremacist terrorist group across the Pacific Northwest.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in February 2023
There is no lack of new movies to stream in February on the various major streamers, as blockbusters, dramas and underrated gems from 2022 all land on a combination of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu in February. Not only that, but newly added library titles include Oscar winners, ’90s favorites and movies guaranteed to bring a smile to you face. Quite literally whatever mood you’re in, we’ve got a curated pick just for you.
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel From Director Ridley Scott Gets 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has been slated to be released on on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday. “Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the “Gladiator” sequel. Casting for the other roles are currently underway.
You Can Buy Ant-Man’s ‘100% Real’ Book That Was Once Just a Movie Prop: ‘How’s That for Meta?’ (Video)
Paul Rudd’s Marvel character Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, is coming out with a “100% real” book, and it’s all about his life and adventures. “Hi, I’m Paul Rudd. You might know me as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Now, Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author. And now you can purchase, my, his, very real book ‘Look Out for the Little Guy,’” Rudd said in a promotional video for the book and upcoming film that was posted by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’
Bill Rouhana saw viewing habits changing. Now he’s on to the AVOD giant’s next big move. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment chairman and CEO Bill Rouhana has been a leader in media, entertainment and communications for more than 35 years. But the 67-year-old executive told TheWrap’s Office With a View that he never intentionally set out to work in media.
Sylvester Stallone Goes Kardashian, Sets Family Docuseries at Paramount+ (Video)
“The Family Stallone,” a docuseries following prolific actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone and his family, will debut on Paramount+ later this spring, bringing the “Tulsa King” actor into the streamer’s reality fold. The show will star Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Falvin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, the latter of whom appear alongside Sly in a new Paramount+ Super Bowl spot released on Thursday that you can watch below.
‘The Tuba Thieves’ Director and Cast Emphasize Experience of Sound, Call for Better Captioning (Video)
”Any hearing person can become deaf at any time or place. The time is now,“ Warren Snipe told TheWrap. “The Tuba Thieves” director Alison O’Daniel took inspiration for her feature film from a series of tuba thefts from local LA high schools that she heard about on the radio. But instead of investigating the questions of who the thieves were and where the tubas ended up, she decided to make a film about the impacted band students and directors. Motivated by curiosity of peoples’ experiences with sound, she focused on creating a listening project.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Filmmaker Edward Berger Sets First-Look Deal With Fremantle
Fresh off a whopping nine Oscar nominations for his Netflix adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” filmmaker Edward Berger is setting up shop at Fremantle. The company announced on Friday that it has secured a two-year, first-look deal with Nine Hours, the new production label created by Berger and his partner Luke Rivett.
Austin Butler Is ‘Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent That ‘Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’ (Video)
Austin Butler said he is finally parting ways with the “Elvis accent” he developed to play the King of Rock and Roll and couldn’t seem to shake during the press tour. About a month before the 95th Oscars, where he’ll compete for Best Actor, Butler spoke about the physical toll his performance took on him.
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year. More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February | Chart
An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”. A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month.
‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’ Review: Good Intentions Meet Tired Tropes
It’s interesting to look at the discrepancy between films made about disability in the U.S. versus abroad. For starters, there seems to be a greater interest in telling disabled stories overseas than there is here in the States. But that doesn’t mean that an increase in representation is all positive. In fact, in the case of the Finnish feature, “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” the lack of disabled people writing scripts still leads to questionable on-screen antics.
‘A Lot of Nothing’ Review: Mo McRae’s Directorial Feature Debut Takes on Police Killings
Mo McRae’s face may be more recognizable than his name. As an actor for more than 20 years with over 60 credits and counting he’s worked steadily, appearing on TV and in film in such roles as Benjamin Berry in “The Flight Attendant,” Blip Sanders on the short-lived “Pitch,” and Gus Henderson in “Den of Thieves.” Now he’s moved behind the camera as the co-writer and director of “A Lot of Nothing,” his feature film debut.
