Mpox outbreak declared over in NYC: 'a moment of pride'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The New York City health department declared the mpox outbreak over on Wednesday, citing a "successful" vaccination campaign and keeping transmission very low for two straight months as factors in the outbreak's end in a city that was once the virus' epicenter.

"The end of the mpox outbreak is a moment of pride for us in public health, and represents the best of science and society coming together for quick action," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "Our City vaccinated more than 100,000 people and was the first in the nation to pilot effective strategies, driving both public awareness and official response strategies."

Over 3,800 cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, were reported in the city between May and December 2022, according to department data. At least two deaths were reported.

The majority of cases were among people who identify as LGBTQ+. Nearly 35% of cases were reported by New Yorkers who identified as Latino, 27% as Black, 22.4% as white and 3.6% as Asian American or Pacific Islander.

Since May, more than 155,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the five boroughs alone, exceeding the amount administered in 49 states. Only California administered more doses than New York City.

Although the outbreak is over, transmission continues at a low level throughout the city. The department said providers should continue to test patients for mpox when they present with symptoms of the virus and that people should get vaccinated.

The declaration comes a day after the United States' public health emergency for the virus outbreak ended .