nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in fatal Oregon shooting

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man during an investigation in the search for an armed person last year in Oregon will not face charges for the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. In his explanation of the...
OREGON, WI
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison

On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a phone scam that is making the rounds. The agency says they have taken numerous complaints from citizens stating that they had received a phone call from a subject that was identifying himself as one of their deputies.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Officer Accused Of Grabbing, Holding Girlfriend Resigns

A Madison police officer accused of abusing his girlfriend has resigned from the force. Officer Keith Brown was arrested in November of last year after police say he grabbed his girlfriend, causing her hands to bleed, then held her against her will. He was suspended not long after his arrest...
