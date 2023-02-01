Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in fatal Oregon shooting
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man during an investigation in the search for an armed person last year in Oregon will not face charges for the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. In his explanation of the...
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison
On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. Police went on to state in the tweet that a full news release will be issued later Saturday morning. The Madison […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
nbc15.com
Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a phone scam that is making the rounds. The agency says they have taken numerous complaints from citizens stating that they had received a phone call from a subject that was identifying himself as one of their deputies.
nbc15.com
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
nbc15.com
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
Channel 3000
Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
seehafernews.com
Madison Officer Accused Of Grabbing, Holding Girlfriend Resigns
A Madison police officer accused of abusing his girlfriend has resigned from the force. Officer Keith Brown was arrested in November of last year after police say he grabbed his girlfriend, causing her hands to bleed, then held her against her will. He was suspended not long after his arrest...
nbc15.com
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
