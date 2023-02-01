An Olean man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for trying to kill his girlfriend. 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend with a pocket knife, as well as beating and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, on March 31st of last year. Melkioty pled guilty to one count of attempted murder in the case last November.

