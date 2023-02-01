Read full article on original website
Related
Niagara man accused of rape, assault
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Protection Order
A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly violating a protection order. City of Bradford Police were called to a location on Corydon Street Thursday morning for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Nicole Kornacki, who had an active Protection from Abuse Order in place that evicted her from that property.
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged With Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
A Bradford woman is facing charges for harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court filings, City of Bradford Police were dispatched to a home four times on December 30th for reports of 37-year-old Bobbie Jo Smith making threats, throwing items at a neighbor’s children, kicking a tablet that neighbor children were using to record her behavior, and “talking loudly without making any sense.”
Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.
Teen sentenced in connection to five armed robberies in Buffalo
According to the district attorney's office, the teen committed five armed robberies between March 2022 and August 2022.
Woman pleads guilty to running over trooper during protest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge for running over and injuring a New York State trooper during a protest, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Deyanna Davis pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree Wednesday afternoon, the day jury selection was […]
wesb.com
Olean Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Attempted Murder
An Olean man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for trying to kill his girlfriend. 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend with a pocket knife, as well as beating and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, on March 31st of last year. Melkioty pled guilty to one count of attempted murder in the case last November.
yourdailylocal.com
Preliminary Hearing Continued for Youngsville Woman Charged in Drug Death Case
WARREN, Pa. – A preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday (Feb. 1) for a Youngsville woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death has been continued. Stephanie Kightlinger remains in the Warren County Jail after failing to post $125,000 bail on charges that also include five counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and one count of Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Accused of Punching Hotel Worker
A Bradford man was arrested on assault charges. According to Police, 24-year-old Austin Crooks punched an employee at the OYO Hotel during an argument on January 2nd. A warrant was issued for Crooks’ arrest, and the Foster Township Police took him into custody on Wednesday. He was remanded to...
Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to assault for driving through police blockade
The district attorney's office announced a Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to assault for driving through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue in June 2020.
wnymedia.net
BUFFALO WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE FOR RECKLESSLY DRIVING THROUGH POLICE BLOCKADE AND RUNNING OVER STATE TROOPER DURING PROTEST
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 33-year-old Deyanna J. Davis of Buffalo pleaded guilty this afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in her trial.
wesb.com
Three Charged in Altercation
Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
NCSO: 70-year-old man dies following fire in Youngstown apartment
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old man has died following a fire at an apartment in Youngstown.
erienewsnow.com
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
Comments / 0