Hidalgo County, TX

ValleyCentral

Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
kurv.com

Teen Driver From Edinburg Charged In Human Smuggling Run

A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man punched woman in the face after not giving him $20, Sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for four arrest warrants was taken into custody on Friday, deputies said. Arturo Contreras, 20, was wanted on charges of obstruction/retaliation, continuous violence against the family, terroristic threat/family violence and assault family violence, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Jan. 29, deputies […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man pulled over for faulty brake light arrested for 19 lbs of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say. Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

2 arrested in Harlingen PD drug bust, started with a tip

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Harlingen residents were arrested Thursday after police say they received a tip about drugs in an apartment. When officers arrived in the 1500 block of North 25th Street they say found a combination of narcotics, prescription medicine and cash. Michael Lee Huerta, 26, and Angelita Sanchez, 25, were arrested on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
HIDALGO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man

UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Man arrested for alleged non-support

According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Attorney announces 6 arrested in death of migrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal officials announced several arrests in connection to a human smuggling organization allegedly responsible for the death of eight migrants. At a news conference held Friday morning at the Reynaldo G. Garza & Filemon B. Vela Courthouse in Brownsville, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani spoke on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring

A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX

