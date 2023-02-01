Read full article on original website
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
Deputies: Man arrested after attempting to flee the scene of an accident
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene of an accident, deputies said. Edgar Castillo, 34, was arrested on Feb, 4 on charges of evading arrest on foot, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Deputies responded to call in reference to […]
Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
Teen Driver From Edinburg Charged In Human Smuggling Run
A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
Man punched woman in the face after not lending him $20, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for four arrest warrants was taken into custody on Friday, deputies said. Arturo Contreras, 20, was wanted on charges of obstruction/retaliation, continuous violence against the family, terroristic threat/family violence and assault family violence, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Jan. 29, deputies […]
Man pulled over for faulty brake light arrested for 19 lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say. Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when […]
2 arrested in Harlingen PD drug bust, started with a tip
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Harlingen residents were arrested Thursday after police say they received a tip about drugs in an apartment. When officers arrived in the 1500 block of North 25th Street they say found a combination of narcotics, prescription medicine and cash. Michael Lee Huerta, 26, and Angelita Sanchez, 25, were arrested on […]
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
Peñitas man gets prison after chase that ended in fatal crash
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced for his role in a 2019 human smuggling crash that left two dead. Humberto Garcia was sentenced on Jan. 26 to 10 years in state jail on two counts of evading arrest causing death, six counts of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, and one […]
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
Man arrested for alleged non-support
According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
U.S. Attorney announces 6 arrested in death of migrants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal officials announced several arrests in connection to a human smuggling organization allegedly responsible for the death of eight migrants. At a news conference held Friday morning at the Reynaldo G. Garza & Filemon B. Vela Courthouse in Brownsville, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani spoke on […]
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Alleged burglar steals $700 of vape pens from Harlingen store, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a vape store just outside of Harlingen’s city limits, according to Cameron County authorities. Abelardo Pena Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in the Dec. 18 burglary of La Mexico Store, the Cameron County […]
Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring
A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
