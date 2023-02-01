ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights

Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)

Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland can belt with the best of them, and she put her talents on full display Thursday night in Homer. Throughout her 90 minute performance (to a nearly sold out crowd at the Center for the Arts), Copeland demonstrated the soulful chops that earned her a Grammy nomination for best Blues album – and also showed off a quick wit and a knack for storytelling.
HOMER, NY
House of the Week: Couple feels ‘very blessed’ to have lived at their ‘Critter Creek Hollow’ near Pompey

POMPEY, N.Y. – A few weeks after their new custom-built house at 3880 Pompey Hollow Road near Pompey was finished in 2016, Joy and Kent Gillis threw a party. It was a chance for them to thank the architect, Jim Hagan, and the builders and craftspeople for their hard work in making their dreams come true. Awards were handed out. Painters, for example, were given the “Michelangelo Award.”
POMPEY, NY
Who’s better, Beatles or Rolling Stones? Concert battle coming to CNY

For decades, music fans have debated: Who’s better, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?. A tribute concert coming to Central New York hopes to settle the issue in a musical showdown. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show will perform “Beatles vs. Stones” at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons

Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast

“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
SYRACUSE, NY
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
