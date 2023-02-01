Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights
Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
Eleven rounds, 24 spellers, 111 words: See who won the 2023 Post-Standard | Syracuse.com Spelling Bee
It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, smiled from ear to ear as she correctly spelled her final word: “plutonomy,” a noun defined as “political economy, economics.”. Second place went to Caydence Snakard, a...
Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)
Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland can belt with the best of them, and she put her talents on full display Thursday night in Homer. Throughout her 90 minute performance (to a nearly sold out crowd at the Center for the Arts), Copeland demonstrated the soulful chops that earned her a Grammy nomination for best Blues album – and also showed off a quick wit and a knack for storytelling.
Luke Bryan Syracuse concert: Where to get ‘Country on Tour’ tickets for St. Joe’s Amp
Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out via Live Nation...
24 to compete Saturday in Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee; winner goes to nationals
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students will compete Saturday in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers. The students...
Want to shoot hoops at a museum? Basketball meets art at interactive Everson exhibit in Syracuse
Basketball, the 13-rule game invented in 1891, has grown far beyond the court since its creation. It’s evolved into an expansive cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, fashion, film, and art. The Everson’s latest exhibition features artists approaching the sport through new perspectives, and even lets you play a little ball at the museum.
House of the Week: Couple feels ‘very blessed’ to have lived at their ‘Critter Creek Hollow’ near Pompey
POMPEY, N.Y. – A few weeks after their new custom-built house at 3880 Pompey Hollow Road near Pompey was finished in 2016, Joy and Kent Gillis threw a party. It was a chance for them to thank the architect, Jim Hagan, and the builders and craftspeople for their hard work in making their dreams come true. Awards were handed out. Painters, for example, were given the “Michelangelo Award.”
Who’s better, Beatles or Rolling Stones? Concert battle coming to CNY
For decades, music fans have debated: Who’s better, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?. A tribute concert coming to Central New York hopes to settle the issue in a musical showdown. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show will perform “Beatles vs. Stones” at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast
“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
Micron execs to host town hall next week with Syracuse and Onondaga County officials
Syracuse, N.Y. – Several top executives at Micron Technology will join local officials for a town hall meeting next week in Syracuse. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henninger High School, 600 Robinson St. The participants will provide an update and take questions about Micron’s plan...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
Poll results: Who are the best goalies in Section III ice hockey?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best goalies in Section III ice hockey are this season. The poll is closed and the results are in. Fayetteville-Manlius’ Chris Finger, Skaneateles’ Chad Lowe and Skaneateles’ Isabelle Wells have been picked as the best goalies this winter.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
Today’s obituary: Rosemary Agonito, 85, author, educator, consultant and gender equality advocate
Rosemary Agonito, 85, of Syracuse, died Monday. Agonito graduated as valedictorian from North High School in Syracuse (which closed in 1964) and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Le Moyne College, her master’s degree in literature from Niagara University and a...
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0