ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yllwf_0kYuwWvL00

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the third straight contest due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Wednesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of his first season playing for the Nets and has averages of 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 37 games.

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few months.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games (4.5 games behind the Celtics for first).

Over the last ten games, the Nets are 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they have been good, going 16-11 in the 27 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Last month, the Nets hosted the Celtics and lost 109-98.

The Celtics come into the evening as the best team in the NBA with a 36-15 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 19-6 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Boston.

Last season, they swept the Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs before making it to the Finals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy