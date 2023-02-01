Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the third straight contest due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Wednesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of his first season playing for the Nets and has averages of 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 37 games.

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few months.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games (4.5 games behind the Celtics for first).

Over the last ten games, the Nets are 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they have been good, going 16-11 in the 27 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Last month, the Nets hosted the Celtics and lost 109-98.

The Celtics come into the evening as the best team in the NBA with a 36-15 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 19-6 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Boston.

Last season, they swept the Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs before making it to the Finals.