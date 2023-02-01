Read full article on original website
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
Sam's Club donates $40K to 2 UTEP initiatives aimed at helping students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sam’s Club donated $40,000 to two University of Texas at El Paso initiatives aimed at helping students. The wholesale retailer presented the UTEP Food Pantry with $20,000 to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus. Sam’s Club also presented $20,000 to the...
Paso Del Norte Community Foundation offers scholarship opportunities for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso del Norte Community Foundation announced its scholarship opportunities for eligible students for 2023. Students are encouraged to visit the foundation's website to view the variety of scholarships. Scholarship criteria, timelines, and eligibility are outlined for each application, with opportunities for both...
2 Las Cruces public transit drivers credited with saving life of man who overdosed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being praised for saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The incident happened Monday when an unconscious man was found in a restroom at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal located on 300 W. Lohman Avenue.
City celebrates American Heart Month with community walk at Scenic Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence and Live Active El Paso are inviting the community to their free "Love Yourself, Love Your Heart Walk" Sunday. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease. The 3-mile walk/run will take place...
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
'It will hurt them': El Pasoans voice concern about possible short-term rental regulations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday heard from El Pasoans about potential regulations for short-term rentals. The city held two meetings, one in the morning at the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors Offices and a second in the evening at El Paso Community College.
El Paso Electric says customers will see reduction on utility bill beginning in February
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Electric Company said that Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills beginning in February. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a petition for a 62.5% decrease in the fuel charge that will result in a reduction for Texas customers.
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
Some Las Cruces parents call for school year calendar change at town hall meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
Vinton votes to bring in new municipal judge to replace Roger Rodriguez
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man at the center of a major controversy with the El Paso District Attorney's Office lost his job as a municipal judge. In December 2022, the Village of Vinton voted unanimously to expire the appointment of its municipal judge, Roger Rodriguez. The village announced...
El Paso Police Department names 38-year veteran as interim police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Peter Pacillas as the interim police chief. Pacillas, who has been serving as Assistant Police Chief since 2009, graduated from the El Paso Police Academy in 1988 and has served in all ranks within the Police Department.
Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
Sheriff's Office release name of a passenger from officer-involved shooting in Anthony, TX
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the driver and passenger riding in the car that drove towards law enforcement and struck a marked New Mexico State Police vehicle that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The male driver was identified as...
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
