El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sam's Club donates $40K to 2 UTEP initiatives aimed at helping students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sam’s Club donated $40,000 to two University of Texas at El Paso initiatives aimed at helping students. The wholesale retailer presented the UTEP Food Pantry with $20,000 to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus. Sam’s Club also presented $20,000 to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
MESQUITE, NM
KFOX 14

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vinton votes to bring in new municipal judge to replace Roger Rodriguez

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man at the center of a major controversy with the El Paso District Attorney's Office lost his job as a municipal judge. In December 2022, the Village of Vinton voted unanimously to expire the appointment of its municipal judge, Roger Rodriguez. The village announced...
VINTON, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department names 38-year veteran as interim police chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Peter Pacillas as the interim police chief. Pacillas, who has been serving as Assistant Police Chief since 2009, graduated from the El Paso Police Academy in 1988 and has served in all ranks within the Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
EL PASO, TX

