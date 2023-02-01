Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie , and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all, though not technically Valentine’s Day themed, is being sold at Costco , and it’s perfect for people whose one true love is peanut butter and chocolate.

Instagram account CostcoHotFinds spotted this Reese’s treat. 1.5 pound bags of Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are being sold at Costco for just $8.39 a bag. The time to get a membership is now. “I didn’t even know these existed,” said the post, and they’re not alone — we’ve never heard of or seen these treats in store before.

Commenters seemed as excited as us to learn about the sweets. “Well I’m done forever trying to be healthy,” joked one person. “This is super dangerous,” said another. “This wouldn’t last a day in our house!”

What if you don’t have a Costco membership ? You’re not totally out of luck, though Costco is definitely where the deals are at. We found a 12-pack of Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers , which feature a chocolate base, a center made of crunchy animal cracker, and a topping of smooth milk chocolate, on Amazon for $45.75.

Courtesy of Reese’s.

You can also grab a bag of the sweet-salty-savory treat that is Reese’s Dark Dipped Pretzels . We love the contrasting flavors in this snack.

Courtesy of Reese’s.

Reese's Dark Dipped Pretzels $9.01 Buy now

If you or your paramour thinks that chocolate and peanut butter are the ultimate #RelationshipGoals this Valentine’s Day, you know what you have to do. Get your Costco membership ready, because you’re about to experience a love most people never know…all thanks to Reese’s.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside