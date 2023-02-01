ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
Robert Kraft wants one-day contract for retiring Tom Brady in New England: 'He always will be a Patriot'

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending one of the most decorated and long-running careers in the history of the game. If Robert Kraft has his way, though, Brady's NFL career will last one more day. The Patriots owner, appearing Thursday morning on CNN, said he wants the GOAT to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Patriot after representing the franchise for 20 years.
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition

The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Chiefs props include a Travis Kelce TD, Isiah Pacheco OVER

While Super Bowl 57 is 11 days away, it's never too early to get your prop bets in before most of the public's money inflates the market. With the Super Bowl being such a heavily bet event relative to other games, you'll see a more significant fluctuation in pricing and line movement, usually in the OVER markets. We're attempting to get ahead of those line moves to get the best of the number, giving ourselves a higher chance to cash our tickets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Eagles props include a A.J. Brown TD, Kenny Gainwell OVER

Super Bowl 57 should be one for the ages, as we have the AFC champion Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Eagles enter the Super Bowl as 1.5-point favorites, with the total set at 50.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC championship game, while Kansas City took down Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC championship game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more

Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings

With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Projecting the starting QBs for all 32 NFL teams in 2023: Where will Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers play?

The 2023 NFL quarterback carousel could feature some blockbuster switches, but this cycle revolves around a future Hall of Fame quarterback nearing the end of his career. That's not Tom Brady this time. Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, and that will have a chain reaction that could impact Tampa Bay and projected landing spots such as Las Vegas and San Francisco. That is, if Brady stays retired this time.
TENNESSEE STATE
Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO

