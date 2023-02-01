ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn

Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Trial deliberations resume Friday in death of child hit by ATV

Beaumont — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
KFDM-TV

Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence

Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston

BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: One death in Winnie when street racing sports car crashes

Winnie — A driver is dead after crashing on the Interstate 10 East service road in Winnie while street racing with other sports cars that left the scene, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorn. Sheriff Hawthorne reports that at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Chambers County Dispatch received multiple...
WINNIE, TX
KFDM-TV

Contract worker at ExxonMobil in Beaumont suffers injuries after fall from scaffold

BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a contract worker at ExxonMobil is recovering from injuries he received following an accident at the refinery in Beaumont. The worker is a Wyatt Field Service Company employee, and he suffered injuries from a fall on Monday, according to Shawn Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Wyatt Field Service Company.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Special Report: Cost of Lamar University football program

Lamar University is looking to the future when it comes to its football program. The university has a new athletic director and also a new head football coach. The new leaders are looking forward to the future. However, some are wondering if the cost of the program is worth it.
KFDM-TV

Beaumont organizations sign new MOU on development efforts and collaboration

According to a release from the the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Beaumont signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce to strengthen further ties and collaboration between the two organizations in their Economic Development efforts for the community of Beaumont. The...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy