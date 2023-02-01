Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn
Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County faces trial backlog due in part to spike in crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The number of murder cases waiting to go to trial in Jefferson County stands at 32 as of Feb. 3, 2023. It's a high number, and the criminal courts have been trying to catch up since the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the justice system. However, it turns...
KFDM-TV
Trial deliberations resume Friday in death of child hit by ATV
Beaumont — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
KFDM-TV
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
KFDM-TV
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
KFDM-TV
53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston
BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
KFDM-TV
Jasper High School student accused of stealing items from locker room during game
Jasper — The Jasper Police Department says a juvenile and a 17-year-old are charged with theft after items were taken from an opposing team's locker room during a high school basketball game between Jasper and Vidor on January 20 at Jasper High School, according to Lt. Garrett Foster with Jasper PD.
KFDM-TV
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
KFDM-TV
Little Cypress-Mauriceville announces knowledge of a threat to the high school campus
MAURICEVILLE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD posted an 'important announcement' on the district Facebook page Thursday morning, stating school officials are aware of a threat. The district post reads:. Early this morning, district officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school. Local authorities were...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: One death in Winnie when street racing sports car crashes
Winnie — A driver is dead after crashing on the Interstate 10 East service road in Winnie while street racing with other sports cars that left the scene, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorn. Sheriff Hawthorne reports that at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Chambers County Dispatch received multiple...
KFDM-TV
Contract worker at ExxonMobil in Beaumont suffers injuries after fall from scaffold
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a contract worker at ExxonMobil is recovering from injuries he received following an accident at the refinery in Beaumont. The worker is a Wyatt Field Service Company employee, and he suffered injuries from a fall on Monday, according to Shawn Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Wyatt Field Service Company.
KFDM-TV
Special Report: Cost of Lamar University football program
Lamar University is looking to the future when it comes to its football program. The university has a new athletic director and also a new head football coach. The new leaders are looking forward to the future. However, some are wondering if the cost of the program is worth it.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont organizations sign new MOU on development efforts and collaboration
According to a release from the the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Beaumont signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce to strengthen further ties and collaboration between the two organizations in their Economic Development efforts for the community of Beaumont. The...
Comments / 0