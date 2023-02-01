ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Old postcard shows the original face of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

MOUNT VERNON -- On my way to cover a Cleveland Orchestra concert this week, I stopped to poke around in the Medina Antique Mall, just off the interstate. I love browsing such places, even though I don’t have any money for buying large or expensive treasures. It costs nothing but time to appreciate things.
MEDINA, OH
Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Cordial

Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1968 in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach, camping, traveling, cooking,...
LEXINGTON, OH
80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner set for February 6

DANVILLE — One of Knox County’s proudest – and tastiest – traditions will turn 80 years old next week. The Danville Raccoon Dinner will celebrate eight decades of filling bellies and fostering community togetherness on Monday, Feb. 6. The 80th annual dinner will be held at St. Luke’s Community Center, located behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 307 N. Market St.
DANVILLE, OH
Nerve-racking affair ends with Ontario on top of Marion Harding

Ontario showed its poise to outlast a game Marion Harding squad for a 39-38 victory at Ontario High on February 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Marion Harding and Ontario faced off on December 30, 2021 at Ontario High School. For a full recap, click here.
ONTARIO, OH
Willard dismantles Oak Harbor

Willard's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Oak Harbor 67-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Oak Harbor and Willard faced off on February 9, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School. Click here for a recap.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Inflation, rising interest rates affect housing trust fund

MOUNT VERNON -- Tanner Salyers, Knox County Recorder, announced on Jan. 30, 2023, that the Knox County Recorder’s Office collected $334,577.97 in 2022 for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. That is down from a record-high total of $431,952.01 in 2021, a sharp decrease of just over 29%. “While this...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

