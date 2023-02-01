Read full article on original website
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
Old postcard shows the original face of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
MOUNT VERNON -- On my way to cover a Cleveland Orchestra concert this week, I stopped to poke around in the Medina Antique Mall, just off the interstate. I love browsing such places, even though I don’t have any money for buying large or expensive treasures. It costs nothing but time to appreciate things.
Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Cordial
Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1968 in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach, camping, traveling, cooking,...
80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner set for February 6
DANVILLE — One of Knox County’s proudest – and tastiest – traditions will turn 80 years old next week. The Danville Raccoon Dinner will celebrate eight decades of filling bellies and fostering community togetherness on Monday, Feb. 6. The 80th annual dinner will be held at St. Luke’s Community Center, located behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 307 N. Market St.
Laughter, life and memories: Stories from 100 years at Centerburg High School
CENTERBURG — The old Centerburg High School is an important building and memory for Chris Cordle. It’s where he received a great education. It’s where he found his love for chemistry, taught by former Marine Fred Newman. “Centerburg schools have been the heart of the community for...
Nerve-racking affair ends with Ontario on top of Marion Harding
Ontario showed its poise to outlast a game Marion Harding squad for a 39-38 victory at Ontario High on February 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Marion Harding and Ontario faced off on December 30, 2021 at Ontario High School. For a full recap, click here.
Hiland claims close encounter of the winning kind over Indian Valley
The cardiac kids of Hiland unleashed every advantage to outlast Indian Valley 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Indian Valley and Hiland faced off on January 28, 2022 at Hiland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Willard dismantles Oak Harbor
Willard's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Oak Harbor 67-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Oak Harbor and Willard faced off on February 9, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School. Click here for a recap.
Improved culture propels East Knox bowling teams to new heights
HOWARD — Will Jensen has been bowling since he was three days old. His parents were bowlers. The bowling alley served as a second home.
Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
Inflation, rising interest rates affect housing trust fund
MOUNT VERNON -- Tanner Salyers, Knox County Recorder, announced on Jan. 30, 2023, that the Knox County Recorder’s Office collected $334,577.97 in 2022 for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. That is down from a record-high total of $431,952.01 in 2021, a sharp decrease of just over 29%. “While this...
Knox County Recorder's Office takes steps to protect data after vendor falls victim to cyberattack
MOUNT VERNON — Redundancy is well-known to engineers and IT techs. In those sectors, redundancy means ensuring backup components and procedures are in place should the original ones fail. Redundancy can be mandated, as in the case of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requiring backup controls at a water...
