A Carmi woman was taken into custody and is being held in the White County Jail following a call to the Carmi Police Department in regards to a theft at Wal-Mart. On Sunday evening officers responded to the call and arrested 42 year old Tabitha Swango of Maple Street for Retail Theft. Swango is being held pending the setting of bond.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO