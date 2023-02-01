Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Roads closed as fire crews battle vacant church fire in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Emergency crews have closed a couple of roads in Carbondale as firefighters fight a fire at a vacant church Monday morning. University Avenue from Main Street to Walnut is closed. Walnut Street from University Avenue to Illinois Avenue is also closed, according to the Carbondale Fire Department.
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
kbsi23.com
Several fire departments fight fire at Ina restaurant
INA, Ill. (KBSI) – Firefighters with the Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 fought a fire at a restaurant in Ina on Sunday. Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 was notified of a fire after a caller reported smoke and the smell of burning at Uncle Joes’s at 201 Taylor Street on February 5 at 9:14 a.m.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
wrul.com
Swango Arrested For Retail Theft
A Carmi woman was taken into custody and is being held in the White County Jail following a call to the Carmi Police Department in regards to a theft at Wal-Mart. On Sunday evening officers responded to the call and arrested 42 year old Tabitha Swango of Maple Street for Retail Theft. Swango is being held pending the setting of bond.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
wdml.com
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
okawvilletimes.com
Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
kbsi23.com
Perry County School Board discusses future security measures
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Parents are looking for reassurance after terroristic threats were made against Perryville High School in January. A special school board meeting Thursday night answered questions as to how the situation was handled. “Finding out that they were not searched, they were not questioned, these kids...
kbsi23.com
NSSC Volleyball Club hosts its first boys volleyball tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – NSSC Volleyball Club Assistant Director Kacie Ritter said even just 15 years ago, boys volleyball in the Cape Girardeau area was an afterthought. “Whenever I played volleyball back in 2007 when I was a senior, boys volleyball was not even anything around here,” she...
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
kbsi23.com
Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds
VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
