Terrebonne Parish, LA

10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A total of 16 people have been identified as the individuals behind an insurance fraud investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police, in May 2021 deputies opened an investigation on a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.

Deputies say individuals claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury to receive benefits in the amount of o$85,000 stolen from AFLAC.

Investigations led detectives to the following who have been arrested and charged, in different parishes, with crimes related to Medical Insurance Fraud and Theft:

Terrebonne Parish

  • 35-year-old Georgie Jones of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and (4) Misd. Theft (Less than $1,000)
  • 63-year-old Katie Pierre of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and(3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 42-year-old Latonya Bergeron of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (14 Counts) and (1) Felony Theft (Over $25,000) (1 Count)
  • 33-year-old Megean Pierre of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 36-yearold Nicholas Ward of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (3 Counts)
  • 41-year-old Rayne Pierre of Gonzales: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 54-year-old Saundra Smith of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 43-year-old Tamara Matthews of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 49-year-old Yolanda Tillman of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (6 Counts) and (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)

Lafourche Parish

  • 36-year-old Nikita Gilton of Thibodaux: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts)

The Louisiana State Police are still searching for the remaining individuals in the case:

  • 48-year-old Herman E. Verdin Jr. of Houma
  • 34-year-old Christopher J. Walls of Houma
  • 38-year-old Perry J. Pierre of Houma
  • 48-year-old Corey Butler of Houma
  • 58-year-old James T. Lathan of Raceland
  • 38-year-old Darrel D. Charles of Raceland

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying those still wanted. Anyone with information regarding the wanted subjects should contact Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft – Houma Field Office at (985) 876-8834 Ext. 215.

