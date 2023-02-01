ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice News

Youth to lead Blue Jay baseball

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor With no seniors and just two juniors in the line-up, St. Edmund head baseball coach Barry Manuel will look to younger players to step up to help the Blue Jays have a successful season. “I don’t have any seniors but our young players do have experience which is promising for the future,” the coach said. “Our two juniors are Jay Lavergne and Bryan Foreman and they will…
theadvocate.com

Lafayette High girls deliver statement with blowout win

It was Senior Night for the Lafayette High girls basketball team on Friday, and they turned in a memorable performance . Behind senior guard Chrysta Narcisse and stifling defense, the Lions rolled to a 45-10 victory over rival Acadiana High in a pivotal District 3-5A battle. "This is the time...
High School Soccer PRO

New Iberia, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Eunice News

St. Edmund students at District Drama Rally

St. Edmund High placed first at the Eunice District Drama Rally held at LSUE. The team rated Superior qualifying them for State Rally. Hayden Lasage was awarded Best Actor in the play. In front, from left are Allison Reed, Ellie Manuel, Lindsy Hebert, Madelyn McDavid, Sabey Coleman, Nicole Evans, and Oscar Summerlin. In back, from left, are Reece Fontenot, Ross Bertrand, Hayden Lasage, Sam Heinen…
theadvocate.com

Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners

An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
KPEL 96.5

Tragedy, Motorcyclist Dies in St. Martin Parish I-10 Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) - Another traffic tragedy has happened in Acadiana according to officials with the Louisiana State Police. This time, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a motorcyclist died in St. Martin Parish Friday night after a crash involving three vehicles. The...
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
Eunice News

Harold “Harry” Steven Simon

Harold “Harry” Steven Simon, devoted husband, warmhearted father, and doting grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at the age of 74. Memorial Service details are pending at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eunice. Once finalized, details will be posted at www.quirkfuneralhome.com. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goudeau Simon, his daughters, Celeste Lane and Julianna…
Eunice News

When Charlie was right, he was right

When Charlie was right, he was right Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?” He didn’t mince words when he disagreed with you. Neither did I in the days when we first met. I was…
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
