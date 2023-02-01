Read full article on original website
Eunice News
Youth to lead Blue Jay baseball
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor With no seniors and just two juniors in the line-up, St. Edmund head baseball coach Barry Manuel will look to younger players to step up to help the Blue Jays have a successful season. “I don’t have any seniors but our young players do have experience which is promising for the future,” the coach said. “Our two juniors are Jay Lavergne and Bryan Foreman and they will…
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High girls deliver statement with blowout win
It was Senior Night for the Lafayette High girls basketball team on Friday, and they turned in a memorable performance . Behind senior guard Chrysta Narcisse and stifling defense, the Lions rolled to a 45-10 victory over rival Acadiana High in a pivotal District 3-5A battle. "This is the time...
Jacarde Carter named Northside head coach
Jacarde Carter confirmed to News 10 that he will be the new head coach for Northside High School.
New Iberia, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Eunice News
St. Edmund students at District Drama Rally
St. Edmund High placed first at the Eunice District Drama Rally held at LSUE. The team rated Superior qualifying them for State Rally. Hayden Lasage was awarded Best Actor in the play. In front, from left are Allison Reed, Ellie Manuel, Lindsy Hebert, Madelyn McDavid, Sabey Coleman, Nicole Evans, and Oscar Summerlin. In back, from left, are Reece Fontenot, Ross Bertrand, Hayden Lasage, Sam Heinen…
Local legend, Nathan Williams, headed to the Grammys
After 37 years in the business, local legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album "Lucky Man".
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
Tragedy, Motorcyclist Dies in St. Martin Parish I-10 Crash
LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) - Another traffic tragedy has happened in Acadiana according to officials with the Louisiana State Police. This time, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a motorcyclist died in St. Martin Parish Friday night after a crash involving three vehicles. The...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Eunice News
Harold “Harry” Steven Simon
Harold “Harry” Steven Simon, devoted husband, warmhearted father, and doting grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at the age of 74. Memorial Service details are pending at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eunice. Once finalized, details will be posted at www.quirkfuneralhome.com. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goudeau Simon, his daughters, Celeste Lane and Julianna…
Eunice News
When Charlie was right, he was right
When Charlie was right, he was right Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?” He didn’t mince words when he disagreed with you. Neither did I in the days when we first met. I was…
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
