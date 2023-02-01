Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans
Several Minnesotans said proposed rebates of $1,000 or $2,000 would help them pay off some bills and other expenses. But they hope the governor’s proposed taxes won’t unduly harm them in the face of financial obstacles like inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Minnesota licensing board using ‘mafia tactics’ on new teachers to accept critical race theory: Experts
New teachers in Minnesota are expected to adopt aspects of critical race theory and gender ideology in order to acquire teaching licenses in the state.
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law on Friday at the State Capitol that support Black Minnesotans, with the Crown Act making it illegal to discriminate because of hair and hair styles, and making Juneteenth a state holiday.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
modernfarmer.com
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
