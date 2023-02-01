ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
Sahan Journal

Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans

Several Minnesotans said proposed rebates of $1,000 or $2,000 would help them pay off some bills and other expenses. But they hope the governor’s proposed taxes won’t unduly harm them in the face of financial obstacles like inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans appeared first on Sahan Journal.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
