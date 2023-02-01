ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case

By Raeven Poole
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A total of 16 people have been identified as the individuals behind an insurance fraud investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police, in May 2021 deputies opened an investigation on a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.

Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family says men are ‘victim blaming’

Deputies say individuals claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury to receive benefits in the amount of o$85,000 stolen from AFLAC.

Investigations led detectives to the following who have been arrested and charged, in different parishes, with crimes related to Medical Insurance Fraud and Theft:

Terrebonne Parish

  • 35-year-old Georgie Jones of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and (4) Misd. Theft (Less than $1,000)
  • 63-year-old Katie Pierre of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and(3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 42-year-old Latonya Bergeron of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (14 Counts) and (1) Felony Theft (Over $25,000) (1 Count)
  • 33-year-old Megean Pierre of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 36-yearold Nicholas Ward of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (3 Counts)
  • 41-year-old Rayne Pierre of Gonzales: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 54-year-old Saundra Smith of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 43-year-old Tamara Matthews of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)
  • 49-year-old Yolanda Tillman of Houma: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (6 Counts) and (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)

Lafourche Parish

  • 36-year-old Nikita Gilton of Thibodaux: General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts)

The Louisiana State Police are still searching for the remaining individuals in the case:

  • 48-year-old Herman E. Verdin Jr. of Houma
  • 34-year-old Christopher J. Walls of Houma
  • 38-year-old Perry J. Pierre of Houma
  • 48-year-old Corey Butler of Houma
  • 58-year-old James T. Lathan of Raceland
  • 38-year-old Darrel D. Charles of Raceland
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying those still wanted. Anyone with information regarding the wanted subjects should contact Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft – Houma Field Office at (985) 876-8834 Ext. 215.

houmatimes.com

Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB.com

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Marrero man in custody for string of Thibodaux vehicle thefts and burglaries

A Marrero man is in the custody of police in New Orleans for his alleged role in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives were called to Thibodaux due to 3 calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and another from Laverne Drive. A truck also was taken from Millstone Drive. Authorities are also looking into several burglaries in the Thibodaux area, as well.
THIBODAUX, LA
KSLA

Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
JONESBORO, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for CBD spitter

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
KLFY News 10

