PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two suspects who apparently tricked a woman to steal her necklace Thursday morning.The victim told police that she just parked at the Walgreens at 4170 El Camino Real when a man and a woman in a white sedan pulled up next to her. Police said the woman, who was in the passenger seat, asked her for directions to the freeway. After the victim gave her directions, the woman then motioned the victim to get closer to her car and slipped a ring onto her finger as an apparent thank you.The...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO