Missing man left a final clue — video clip of a snowy mountain, Utah sheriff says

A missing man may have left a final clue before vanishing — a video clip of a snowy Utah mountain, sheriff’s officials reported.

Austin Madsen has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 29, when he made a phone call and sent a friend a video clip, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

The clip, posted to Facebook by his wife, shows a 360-degree view from a snowy mountain summit.

“Does anyone know where this is?” the post reads. “This is the last place we heard from him. Not sure if he ever got off this mountain.”

Comments on the post suggest it may be an area near Mount Dutton.

Searchers recorded a ping from Madsen’s phone in Garfield County, the release said, and a search found his vehicle in the Dry Hollow area near Mount Dutton.

Search teams found footprints in the snow and followed them until they were forced to call off operations by severe weather at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, the release said.

The search resumed later that morning.

“Low temperatures and high winds made visibility for the search incredibly difficult,” the release said. “The rough terrain and deep snow complicated travel through the area.”

The search for Madsen will continue, the sheriff’s office said.

Mount Dutton is in southern Utah about 230 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Missing 17-year-old girl is found frozen to death near crashed car, Wisconsin cops say

Family finds piece of missing man’s clothes in woods before body found, Oregon cops say

Two skiers lost in backcountry get help when friends call 911, Wyoming rescuers say