St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. February 2 Terrineisha Andrus, 19, 600 block of Phillip Street, Opelousas. Terrorizing. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Lawrence W. Naquin, 70, 200 block of Church Street, Melville. Obscenity (2 counts), first degree rape. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lydia Andres, 30, 100 Pearl Street, Eunice…
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. February 1 Robin Kordish, 38, 1000 block of Kordish Lane, Ville Platte. Probation warrant. Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Probation warrant. Demarco Skinner, 24, 1000 Anne, Eunice. Probation violation, hold. Chad Lafleur, 37, 1100 block of St. Joseph, Eunice. Probation warrant. Michelle Porche, 48, 1500 block of West Peach, Eunice…
Legislators send 2 insurance bills to governor
The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law—one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or…
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. February 1 04:24 911 caller from behind the EZ Laundry Mat said that a subject in a vehicle pulled a gun out at him. 04:47 Caller in the 100 block of West Maple said that a subject is refusing to let him in the residence. 05:02 Suspicious subjects in the area of the 2100 block of West Dudley. 08:27 911 caller said…
When Charlie was right, he was right
When Charlie was right, he was right Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?” He didn’t mince words when he disagreed with you. Neither did I in the days when we first met. I was…
Superintendent won’t seek contract renewal
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced he will not seek a renewal of his contract at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Jenkins, who was hired in 2016, cited numerous achievements during his tenure. “However, the time has come for me to move on personally and professionally. Today, I am announcing that I will not seek to renew my contract and will end my employment with…
St. Edmund Lasage wins Best Actor
St. Edmund High placed first at the Eunice District Drama Rally held at LSUE. Hayden Lasage, a sophomore, won Best Actor in the play.
St. Edmund students at District Drama Rally
St. Edmund High placed first at the Eunice District Drama Rally held at LSUE. The team rated Superior qualifying them for State Rally. Hayden Lasage was awarded Best Actor in the play. In front, from left are Allison Reed, Ellie Manuel, Lindsy Hebert, Madelyn McDavid, Sabey Coleman, Nicole Evans, and Oscar Summerlin. In back, from left, are Reece Fontenot, Ross Bertrand, Hayden Lasage, Sam Heinen…
Harold “Harry” Steven Simon
Harold “Harry” Steven Simon, devoted husband, warmhearted father, and doting grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at the age of 74. Memorial Service details are pending at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eunice. Once finalized, details will be posted at www.quirkfuneralhome.com. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goudeau Simon, his daughters, Celeste Lane and Julianna…
Youth to lead Blue Jay baseball
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor With no seniors and just two juniors in the line-up, St. Edmund head baseball coach Barry Manuel will look to younger players to step up to help the Blue Jays have a successful season. “I don’t have any seniors but our young players do have experience which is promising for the future,” the coach said. “Our two juniors are Jay Lavergne and Bryan Foreman and they will…
