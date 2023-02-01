Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inregister.com
Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
stmarynow.com
LINDA (BOO) BOUDREAUX DUPRE
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has pleaded guilty in a case in connection with possessing more than two pounds of fentanyl, firearms, and $120,000 in cash. Wayne Handy, age...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
houmatimes.com
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
WDSU
Vigil held for Warren Easton student Kennedi Belton; shot and killed at sleep over in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The mother of Kennedi Belton, the 15-year-old Warren Easton student who was shot and killed in Little Woods, says she was shot during a sleepover. "As you can see, she was loved by many. She was our angel. I can tell you she's gone from a friends' slumber party," said Tiffany Brooks, the mother of Belton.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
Comments / 0