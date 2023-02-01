ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inregister.com

Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
stmarynow.com

LINDA (BOO) BOUDREAUX DUPRE

Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy