Gephardt Daily
Crews searching for missing Utah man, locate his truck in Garfield County
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews from several agencies are searching for a 32-year-old Utah man who has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Austin Madsen was last seen while heading to Kanab to go hiking, according to social media posts attempting...
kjzz.com
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
