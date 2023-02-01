Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer. The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Walks '80 for Brady' Red Carpet, as Movie's Team Talks Boston Accents and NFL Star's ActingJane Fonda on Cancer Battle, Privilege and Coming Into Her Own at 85Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies...

3 DAYS AGO