Vanessa Lachey Hinted That Season 2 of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets "Pretty Emotional" (EXCLUSIVE)
Three decades and four spinoffs after the franchise’s flagship series made its network television debut, NCIS is still going strong. In late 2021, we were introduced to the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i. The team of CIA agents is headed up by Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey.
Are We Heading Back to Flatch for a Third Season? One Cast Member Hopes So (EXCLUSIVE)
Welcome to Flatch, the town where everybody knows your name... and your business. And by the way, the business is usually unhinged. From starting single-driver rideshare apps and hip-hop dance schools to wrestling with ghosts and mail-order brides, anything and everything happens in Flatch. Article continues below advertisement. The mockumentary-style...
Behind The Scenes Of Guy's Ranch Kitchen With Food Network Chef Rocco DiSpirito
You may remember celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito from the short-lived reality show, "The Restaurant," which ran from 2003 to 2004. The reality show followed DiSpirito's efforts to open and run an Italian eatery in New York City. Since then, he's appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," "Rocco's Dinner Party," "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," and as both a competitor and judge on "Chopped" (via IMDB).
Who Is 'The Chase' Host Sara Haines's Husband? The Two Have Been Married for Almost a Decade
Based on the British quiz show of the same name (which has aired since 2009), ABC's The Chase sees what happens when trivia junkies go to head to head with merciless in-house quiz show brainiacs — aka Chasers — who work to stop the contestants from winning juicy cash prizes.
'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Hailey and His Wife Tiny Have a Complicated Relationship
Avid viewers of WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop are aware that the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of select children of hip-hop royalty. Over the years, viewers watched drama stemming from family issues to struggles with launching music careers unfold on the series. However, relationships continue...
Josh and Christina Hall Are Part of One Big Blended Family on 'Christina in the Country'
Christina Hall was once known only for being one half of HGTV's iconic Flip or Flop duo. And, while she's still known for her role in the former home renovation show, her personal life has interested fans more than ever in recent years. And viewers of Christina in the Country are plenty curious about her husband, Josh Hall.
Derek's Past on 'Love After Lockup' Might Jeopardize His Future With Monique (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
All of the couples on Love After Lockup endure challenges when they take their relationship to a more serious level on the outside. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 3 episode, we see how true that is for Derek and Monique. They've shared a lot throughout their...
Kyle Richards is still not on speaking terms with sister Kathy Hilton
Things still aren’t hunky dory for Kyle and Kathy. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed she’s still not on speaking terms with her sister Kathy Hilton after the show’s explosive reunion, which aired last October. “I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” the “Halloween” star, 54, exclusively told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert Wednesday night. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest,” she admitted. The strife began when Lisa Rinna claimed Hilton, 63, had a “psychotic” breakdown during a cast trip to Aspen, which...
Who Are Artem Chigvintsev's Parents and Brother? A Look at the 'DWTS' Star's Family
Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev made a name for himself on Dancing With the Stars, but now, he's making waves across the internet for a new reason: his marriage to professional wrestler Nikki Bella. Their E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, charts the ups and downs of their walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the duo are now happily married.
Miles Teller Busts a Move in Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial With His Wife—You're Welcome
The clip offers a 'sneak peak' into life at home with the notoriously private couple.
Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Co-Listed a Property Amid Their Divorce, but We’ll Let Flagg Explain
The MDLLA agent opened up about teaming up with his ex-husband to sell a $15 million house — and Tracy Tutor shared why it’s a “disaster.”. On the February 2 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg told Tracy Tutor about his incredible $15 million “turnkey” listing. However, he explained, there was a “caveat”: “It’s co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband.”
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
'Skinamarink' AD Joshua Bookhalter Died Unexpectedly During Post-Production
Although there's plenty for viewers to discuss and obsess over in Kyle Edward Ball's feature directorial debut, Skinamarink, many are curious to know more about the emotional dedication that appeared in the credits of the acclaimed horror film. Article continues below advertisement. So, who is Joshua Bookhalter? Stick around for...
‘Moving On’ Trailer Shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Taking Revenge to New Levels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer. The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Walks '80 for Brady' Red Carpet, as Movie's Team Talks Boston Accents and NFL Star's ActingJane Fonda on Cancer Battle, Privilege and Coming Into Her Own at 85Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies...
9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date
The 118 have narrowed down a return date. 9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced. The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9...
'The Snow Girl's' Completely Original Story Is Captivating Viewers on Netflix
As Squid Game and a variety of other hugely popular foreign language series have shown us, Netflix is not just for English-language content anymore. The latest foreign-language series to become a massive hit on Netflix is The Snow Girl, or La Chica De Nieve in the original Spanish. The show's massive success has left some wondering whether its riveting crime story is based on a true story or not.
‘Accused’ Episode 3: ‘Danny’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before
The cast of 'Accused' Episode 3, 'Danny's Story,' includes stars like Rachel Bilson and more. Here are all the details on the episode's cast.
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So
Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
The Apple TV Plus Series 'Dear Edward' Is Based on an Incredible True Story
How do you rebuild after a tragedy? That's the question Dear Edward poses from the second the story begins in the aftermath of a plane crash. The Apple TV Plus series follows 12-year-old Edward (Colin O'Brien), the sole survivor of the aforementioned plane crash. Naturally, Edward's survival makes him something...
Adam Levine’s Third Baby, Olivia Culpo’s Reality Show, and Beyoncé‘s Dubai Adventure
Adam Levine’s third child is here, but no news yet on whether he named it after the woman he had an alleged affair with (1:00). Olivia Culpo’s new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, is actually pretty good (8:49). This week’s Cringe Mode is Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, featuring Oscar nominee Austin Butler (19:43). And did Beyoncé get chased by a camel while she was in Dubai (43:20)?
