Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
3 Senior Bowl players earning rave reviews who should be on Browns NFL Draft radar
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The real meat of Senior Bowl week is over. Practices wrapped up on Thursday and, while the game will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network, the real work happens during the week leading up to the game. The NFL Combine at the end of...
Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie not sure of recovery timetable from torn ACL
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie represents the biggest health-related question for the team entering the offseason, but as for now, there’s not a timeline for his recovery. Speaking at the team’s breakdown day this week, Awuzie said that he’s not sure about a recovery timetable from...
Does Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming have Terry McLaurin upside? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “What are the chances Julian Fleming can become a starter in...
How Deshaun Watson can use anticipation and trust to improve for 2023: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — During Deshaun Watson’s six-game return, the Browns’ new signal caller was 99 of 170 for 1,102 yards, with seven passing touchdown passes and five interceptions. The most concerning issue for the Browns would be his 58.2 completion percentage. In 2020, Watson played at an...
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
St. Ignatius’ turnaround vs. St. Edward could render seeds and numbers meaningless
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a noon deadline Saturday to file their votes for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, some coaches wait until the last minute. Others file their votes early. St. Ignatius provided a reason to wait with Friday night’s 53-50 win against top-ranked St. Edward that serves...
