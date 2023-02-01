ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Fire Department investigating fire at plastics manufacturer Nudo

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Fire officials are investigating what caused a blaze at a Springfield plastics factory Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a structure fire was reported at 3:16 p.m. at 1620 Taylor Avenue in a building owned by Nudo Products, a manufacturer of laminated panels and other building products.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Once inside, smoke hampered crews trying to put out the fire in an interior wall and smoldering fires in a dust collection system.

It took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and 70 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said the building had significant structural damage but it had not been declared a complete loss as of Wednesday morning.

