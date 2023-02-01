Mike Trout Calls Tom Brady the 'Best to Ever Do it' on Twitter

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout tweeted out his support to newly retired Tom Brady. Brady, 45, won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout tweeted his support to seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the sport of football after 23 seasons.

Brady tweeted a short, 53-second video from a beach, announcing his retirement. Brady retired a year ago then un-retired a month later, but he made himself clear: this time, it's for real. He will not play professional football again.

Trout quote-tweeted Brady's video and added some kind words of his own. His tweet reads, "Best to ever do it", with an emoji of a goat.

Trout's use of the goat emoji was in reference to his belief that Brady is the G.O.A.T.: the greatest of all-time.

After sparring with Peyton Manning in the postseason for nearly 15 years, Brady seemed to cement himself as not only the best quarterback of his era, but the best to ever lace up a pair of cleats, when he won four Super Bowls late in his career. Three of his Super Bowl wins came as a member of the New England Patriots, the organization that drafted him in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft and he played 20 seasons for. The final Super Bowl Brady won came as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed a free agent contract with in 2020.

Trout is a huge football fan. He attended Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia , where he cheered on his beloved Eagles.

Trout wasn't the only MLB star to tweet his support to Brady. Wednesday morning, Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter also congratulated Brady on a remarkable career .

