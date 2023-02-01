ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

Rev up your engines: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band performing at Poconos Park motorcycle show

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
Sweet home, Poconos Park!

Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are headlining the Lost Highway concert taking place May 19-21 at Poconos Park in Bushkill.

Known for their hits ”Freebird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” Skynyrd will be joined by fellow Southern rockers the Marshall Tucker Band (“Can’t You See,” ”Fire on the Mountain,” ”Heard It In a Love Song”).

Opening up for the groups are Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, the Jess Zimmerman Band and Seth Enslow.

In between music sets, check out the Deadbeat Customs X Clash ride-in motorcycle show, featuring five categories of bikes (Chopper, FXR/Dyna, Sportster, Bagger and Softail), and the Speed-Kings Custom Showcase, which will showcase bikes from custom builders from across the nation in conjunction with the Motorcycle Art Gallery (curated by Strati Hovartos).

Of Interest:Poconos Park officially opens one week ahead of Cowboy Luau

There will also be daily activities including charity rides from Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, motorcycle giveaways, bike games, a cornhole tournament and line dancing in the party tent.

If you go: Early bird tickets are $19.99 for general admission through LostHighwayShow.com

For concert-goers looking for a more upscale experience, the venue is offering standing pit, reserved seating, private cabanas, and camping packages starting at $138 per person.

Poconos Park is located at 265 Tom Ridge Drive, Bushkill. For info, go to poconospark.com.

Comments / 0

 

