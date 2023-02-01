Read full article on original website
Church & Dwight Reports Q4 Earnings Above Street View; Hikes Dividend
Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $1.44 billion, beating the consensus of $1.40 billion. Organic sales increased 0.4%, driven by 4.2% positive price and product mix offset by 3.8% lower volume. Net sales from Consumer Domestic increased 7.6% Y/Y, Consumer International...
H.B. Fuller's Valuations And Margins Driven By EV Momentum Earns It Analyst Conviction
Citigroup analyst Eric Petrie upgraded H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Valuation has come off, and FUL trades at a ~3.5x forward EV/EBITDA discount vs. comparables, above the historical average, near ~2x. The analyst had been Neutral rated, as...
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday
Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
Johnson Outdoors Q1 Revenue Tops Estimate
Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 16.1% year-on-year to $178.34 million, beating the consensus of $167.55 million. EPS of $0.57 was in-line with the analyst consensus. Fishing sales increased 27%, driven primarily by improved supply and component availability and price increases. Camping revenue declined 18%, as...
Expert Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?
Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express
PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc TENX shares rose 172.8% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Tenax was granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application for use of IV levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares rose 113% to $3.80 in pre-market trading...
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Why Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Nosediving Friday
Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $170.68, though off the session low of $158.41, Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company also...
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jim Cramer Says Mistaken Selling Creates Opportunities To Buy Dips: Bears 'Still Don't Know What Hit Them'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer asked investors not to get swayed by market bears and use their missteps to boost their own portfolios. “Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have [the] conviction that the sellers are wrong and you’re right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you,” Cramer said.
Nvidia Is The Beating Heart Of The AI 'Supercycle': Why Altimeter's Gerstner Has Been Buying Stock In The 'Essential Ingredient' For AI
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner says there's been a massive acceleration in AI development over the last two years. "Nvidia is the tool, the silicon that sits at the very heart of that supercycle," Gerstner says. With all of the craze surrounding ChatGPT, investors are looking for ways to get exposure to...
The SPY Weathers The Biggest Earnings Of The Season: Here's What's On The Horizon
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY gapped down 1.25% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday saw the market ETF rally 1.46% from the previous day’s closing price. Thursday hosted the most anticipated after-hours earnings session of the season, with mega-tech companies Apple, Alphabet and Amazon reporting. Other big names that printed financials included Starbucks, Qualcomm, Ford, Gilead and MicroStrategy.
