Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?
I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
yaktrinews.com
'I don't want to live like this anymore': East Selah families still fighting for access to clean water amid PFAS well contamination
EAST SELAH, Wash. — East Selah resident Brandi Hyatt has been unable to use the water in her home near the Yakima Training Center for a year due to high levels of a group of dangerous “forever chemicals” called PFAS, found in their wells. Her family has...
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
Air Supply at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish Feb 15
Air Supply - The Lost in Love Experience at Legends Casino Hotel. Legendary duo Air Supply land in Toppenish at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center on Wednesday, February 15th. Tickets are available HERE. Enter below for a chance to win a pair from us!
Looking For a Job and a Bonus? Yakima Police Want To Talk To You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. 2023 isn't looking any better since many of the laws are still in place and there's not a lot of talk of democrats supporting republican bills for change.
KIMA TV
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
KIMA TV
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima
I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
Ecology Wants Major Cleanup Of Yakima Training Center
Dozens of sites at the Yakima Training Center are contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The department is concerned about the chemicals threatening drinking water in nearby wells. As a result the department has issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that "requires the Army to address these environmental hazards in line with state and federal standards."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Wenatchee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wenatchee metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
News Talk KIT
