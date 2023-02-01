ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?

I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?

Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Looking For a Job and a Bonus? Yakima Police Want To Talk To You

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. 2023 isn't looking any better since many of the laws are still in place and there's not a lot of talk of democrats supporting republican bills for change.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles

YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA

There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam

Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD warning of potential power scam

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima

I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation

TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Ecology Wants Major Cleanup Of Yakima Training Center

Dozens of sites at the Yakima Training Center are contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The department is concerned about the chemicals threatening drinking water in nearby wells. As a result the department has issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that "requires the Army to address these environmental hazards in line with state and federal standards."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington.

