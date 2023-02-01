Read full article on original website
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen copper
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a locked storage unit in the 2100 block of E. North Street in rural Saline County. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole seven reels of No. 4 copper. The copper stolen...
Salina Police Dept. recognizes 2 officers for KLETC graduation
Two Salina Police Department officers graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DYSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE Junior; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order;...
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
Salina woman arrested after alleged incident at east Salina liquor store
A local woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly threw rocks at a cooler in an east Salina liquor store. Officers were sent to Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, at 7 p.m. Monday for the report of a woman being disorderly, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KHP dispatch open house: Learn what it takes to be a voice supporting the badge
Get an up-close look at what it takes to be a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) dispatcher during an open house Feb. 28. In 2002, KHP centralized its dispatch services for the state to one location. Troopers are dispatched from the State Central Dispatch in Salina regardless of where they are working in the state. The KHP Communications Center is located in the KHP facility on the former Marymount College campus in east Salina. The facility also includes the KHP Training Academy and the Troop C headquarters.
Woman dies in South Central Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Incidents result in kidnapping, other requested charges for Salina man
A Salina man faces multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery after incidents dating back to Dec. 17. Officers were first sent to a residence in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue on Dec. 17 for the report of a physical domestic incident. A 23-year-old Salina woman told police that Jason Lytle, 38, of Salina, allegedly had punched her in the face while she was in the bathroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman had a laceration on her chin.
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
WIBW
Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information about a 20-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in Salina. The Salina Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 1900 block of N. 5th St. when a resident reported they had found a dead body.
Former Hays man found dead on Salina street
A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
ksal.com
Pursuit and Arrest
A Salina man is facing charges of domestic battery and kidnapping after allegedly punching his girlfriend. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Jason Lytle was arrested following a chase on Friday. Police say the charges link back to abusive behavior on three occasions in mid and late December.
