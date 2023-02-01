Get an up-close look at what it takes to be a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) dispatcher during an open house Feb. 28. In 2002, KHP centralized its dispatch services for the state to one location. Troopers are dispatched from the State Central Dispatch in Salina regardless of where they are working in the state. The KHP Communications Center is located in the KHP facility on the former Marymount College campus in east Salina. The facility also includes the KHP Training Academy and the Troop C headquarters.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO