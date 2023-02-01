Food Bank of NELA to host the 6th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive from February 1st to March 31st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold and raining here in the ArkLaMiss, it seems like a good day to stay home on the couch. Today, daytime highs will only reach into the lower 40s. Breezy conditions will ramp up over the course of the day into the evening with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph. Rain will continue over the course of the day as well.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO