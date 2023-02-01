Food Bank of NELA to host the 6th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive from February 1st to March 31st

Read full article on original website
Town of Marion to host health resource fair on February 11th
MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 11, 2023, the Town of Marion will have a health resource fair from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will take place at the Marion High School Gym, which is located at 3062 Taylor Street in Marion, La. For more information, be sure to call 318-558-0016.
Heart health event to take place in El Dorado on February 16th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 16, 2023, there will be a heart health event taking place at the El Dorado Conference Center starting at 11 AM. For more information, call 870-864-3531.
Local author and cancer survivor helps others through her book
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD) –Johnna Utzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after her mother’s death in 2013. After being diagnosed with cancer, her father also passed away. She is helping others through their grief journey with her book “The Front Porch. Utzman says that her...
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, February 2nd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold and raining here in the ArkLaMiss, it seems like a good day to stay home on the couch. Today, daytime highs will only reach into the lower 40s. Breezy conditions will ramp up over the course of the day into the evening with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph. Rain will continue over the course of the day as well.
Evening Forecast – Thursday, February 2nd
WEST MONROE, La. — (2/2/2023) Widespread rain is starting to shift eastward, and most locations have finally climbed above freezing. This will leave us with some patchy drizzle and light rain through the night, but skies are likely to clear quickly through the day on Friday. The stubborn upper-level...
Monroe library teaches students about the voting process
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Carver-McDonald Branch Library was able to teach local students the voting process in a unique way. Students were able to vote on their favorite book for the Louisiana Young Reader’s Choice Award. Joyce Powell, the branch manager, told us more. “We had an...
Crossett Fire Department searching for an Administrative Assistant; applications accepted until February 17th
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crossett Fire Department is currently searching for an Administrative Assistant. Applicants are required to have the following:. Associate’s degree from an accredited college with major coursework in Business Administration, Public Administration, Business Management, or a related field. Four years of clerical and administrative...
