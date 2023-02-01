Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Related
NECN
$200K for Seats to Watch Lakers' LeBron James Break NBA Scoring Record — Yes, You Read That Right
LeBron James’ inevitable trajectory to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is setting the stage for sky-high ticket prices. James is just 63 points away from shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387. Nothing is guaranteed. But James, who's averaging around 30 points per game this season, could...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Suns Takeaways: C's Go Ice-Cold in 106-94 Loss
Celtics vs. Suns takeaways: C's go ice-cold in ugly loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Without Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns found a way to exact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Friday night. After losing to Boston by 27 earlier this season, Phoenix shut down the C's offense...
NECN
HIGHLIGHTS: C's Rain 3s, Set Franchise Records in Blowout Win Over Nets
Celtics-Nets takeaways: C's rain 3s, set team records in blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Three days of rest did wonders for the Boston Celtics as they put on a show against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. The C's led Brooklyn by 30 after a historic first...
NECN
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Become First Ever NBA Duo to Achieve This Feat
Tatum, Brown become first ever duo to achieve this feat before All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are having career seasons, and that has powered the historic franchise to the top of the NBA standings with a 37-15 record. Tatum...
NECN
NBA Twitter Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Guard's Reported Trade Request
NBA Twitter sounds off on Kyrie Irving amid reported trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It was only a matter of time. The Brooklyn Nets looked like a legitimate contender in late December after winning 12 straight games with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the charge. Then Durant got hurt in early January ... and Kyrie reverted back to being Kyrie.
NECN
NBA Rumors: Celtics Have ‘Real' Interest in Kelly Olynyk Trade; Heat Also in Mix
Report: Celtics have 'real' interest in Kelly Olynyk trade; Heat also in mix originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is going to dominate the headlines surrounding the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but there are plenty of other players in the rumor mill generating interest across the league.
NECN
WATCH: Celtics Bench Was in Hysterics After Ball Boy's Fast-Break Close Call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NECN
How Jaylen Brown's All-Star Nod Could Impact Next Celtics Contract
How Jaylen Brown's All-Star nod may impact his next Celtics contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Justice was served Thursday night, as Jaylen Brown earned the second NBA All-Star selection of his career after missing out in 2022. It's good to see Brown get some well-deserved recognition -- but...
NECN
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
NECN
Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NECN
De'Aaron Fox's 2023 All-Star Reserve Snub Sets NBA Twitter Ablaze
NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard...
NECN
Bruins Head Coach Jim Montgomery Reveals His Message to Team at All-Star Break
Jim Montgomery reveals his message to team at All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins went through their toughest stretch of the season last week and lost three consecutive games for the first time, highlighted by a disappointing 4-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday night.
Comments / 0