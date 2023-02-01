Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares slipped by just 0.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Mesoblast Limited MESO, up 11%, and Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA, up 29%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.40 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.19 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $11.45 billion, exceeding market expectations of $10.43 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares shot up 73% to $37.00. Motorsport Games agreed to raise $3.9 million at par via private placement of shares for developing multiple games, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Equities Trading DOWN

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares tumbled 33% to $1.0950 after the company issued an update on TSHA-120 program in giant axonal neuropathy and a 2023 corporate outlook.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $78.34 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,947.30.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $23.735 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.8% to $4.1495.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.21%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.51%. The German DAX gained 0.1% French CAC 40 fell 0.28% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.16%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone dropped to an eight-month low of 8.5% in January, while annual consumer price inflation in Italy declined to 10.4% in January from 11.6% in the prior month. The S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 48.8 in January from 47.8 in the prior month.

The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI for UK was revised higher to 47.0 in versus a preliminary reading of 46.7, while French manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 50.5 in January versus a preliminary level of 50.8. Germany’s manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 47.3 in January from a preliminary reading of 47.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.07%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.05% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.90%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3%.

Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The S&P Global Indian manufacturing PMI declined to a three-month low of 55.4 in January. The Caixin China general manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in January, while Japanese manufacturing PMI stood at 48.9 in January.

Economics

Mortgage applications in the US dropped 9% in the week ended January 27.

The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 46.9 in January from a preliminary reading of 46.8.

Private businesses in the US added 106,000 jobs in January.

Stocks of crude oil in the US increased by 4.14 million barrels in the week ended January 27, versus market expectations of a 0.376-million-barrel rise, the US Energy Information Administration reported.

