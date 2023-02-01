Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Live Takes Aim At Louisiana’s Raising Cane’s
So most people agree that Saturday Night Live hasn't been as strong in recent years. Compared to the peak years in the late 90s and early 2000s, the modern SNL seems to be missing something. That doesn't mean its all of their bits have been bad. They hit occasionally, especially...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
mansionglobal.com
Texas Ranch With Hundreds of Exotic Animals Lists for $60 Million
A Texas ranch stocked with deer and exotic game is coming on the market for $60 million—animals included. Located about 85 miles northwest of Austin in Lampasas County, the Colorado River Ranch spans about 3,300 acres. Named for a 2.5-mile stretch of river that runs along the edge of the property, it has multiple lodges and a lake as well as an extensive collection of wildlife including deer, sable, zebra and Cape buffalo, according to agent Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
British Man's Reaction to Trying Louisiana Cajun Food Is Priceless
He wasn't ready for all of that flavor!
Texas Is Home To Four Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
This Is The Best Hot Sauce In Texas
Food & Wine determined the most popular hot sauce brands in each state.
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Expanding, Could Iowa or Wisconsin Be Next?
We've tried to be patient here in the Midwest. However, after multiple generations have hoped and not had their dream of a famous burger chain making it to their state, our patience is wearing thin. However, there is some promising news to report. For the first time in its illustrious...
Allrecipes.com
Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why
An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
Why Have Some Sonny's BBQ Restaurants Closed?
If you're a fan of BBQ and pulled pork sandwiches, you might want to head to the closest Sonny's BBQ. The chain of BBQ restaurants that started in 1968 is still going strong in 2023, though some locations have closed recently. Is Sonny's BBQ going out of business, or only a few franchise locations?
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
What is Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
Alabama's favorite fast-food restaurant should come as no "sur-fries."
Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fan-favorite restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a family-owned business that started in the 1940s. The brand boasts friendly customer service and plenty of delicious chicken-focused menu options. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most popular choices among fast food lovers, with enough of a fan base to rival many longstanding industry giants. According to BusinessWire, the chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of favorite fast food restaurants for the eighth year in a row in 2022. As the name suggests, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken-based items such as sandwiches and nuggets, but the brand is also well-known for its waffle fries and macaroni and cheese.
Reddit Hilariously Decides What Makes A Perfect Texas Breakfast
A nice stack of pancakes, cereal, waffles, eggs & bacon... doesn't matter what you have for breakfast, Texas loves a good breakfast meal. We've heard of an English breakfast, but what about a Texas breakfast? Well the challenging thing is... what exactly IS a Texas breakfast & how do you make accurately one?
Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled
SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Unexpectedly Magical Hike On This Little-Known Waterfall Trail In Texas
If you’re a lover of the great outdoors, there’s certainly no better place to be than Texas. There are plenty of hikes in Texas, but every state in the county has hikes. Magical, waterfall hikes, though? That’s a completely different story. Undoubtedly one of the best things about being here is the access to nature including this waterfall hike in Texas. Try it with friends or when you need some peace and quiet on your own. Additionally, it’s a great way to remember why you love the Lone Star State so much.
All 10 Football Players From Texas In Super Bowl LVII
The Texas high school gridiron is one of the best places in the country to get your start in football. It's only fitting that players from Texas would end up in the biggest game in sports - The Super Bowl. Texas and high school football go hand in hand, but...
Get Your Minnesota Hormel Chili Cheese Beer Before It Sells Out
In a move that some will undoubtedly find nauseating, Hormel is celebrating the NFL playoffs by creating a Chili Cheese Beer to celebrate their delicious chili cheese dip recipe. I don't know what is wrong with me, but I find it oddly intriguing. So much so that I immediately went...
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
