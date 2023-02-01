We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fan-favorite restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a family-owned business that started in the 1940s. The brand boasts friendly customer service and plenty of delicious chicken-focused menu options. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most popular choices among fast food lovers, with enough of a fan base to rival many longstanding industry giants. According to BusinessWire, the chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of favorite fast food restaurants for the eighth year in a row in 2022. As the name suggests, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken-based items such as sandwiches and nuggets, but the brand is also well-known for its waffle fries and macaroni and cheese.

14 DAYS AGO