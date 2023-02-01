ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
mansionglobal.com

Texas Ranch With Hundreds of Exotic Animals Lists for $60 Million

A Texas ranch stocked with deer and exotic game is coming on the market for $60 million—animals included. Located about 85 miles northwest of Austin in Lampasas County, the Colorado River Ranch spans about 3,300 acres. Named for a 2.5-mile stretch of river that runs along the edge of the property, it has multiple lodges and a lake as well as an extensive collection of wildlife including deer, sable, zebra and Cape buffalo, according to agent Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
Allrecipes.com

Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why

An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
ILLINOIS STATE
MarketRealist

Why Have Some Sonny's BBQ Restaurants Closed?

If you're a fan of BBQ and pulled pork sandwiches, you might want to head to the closest Sonny's BBQ. The chain of BBQ restaurants that started in 1968 is still going strong in 2023, though some locations have closed recently. Is Sonny's BBQ going out of business, or only a few franchise locations?
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mashed

Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fan-favorite restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a family-owned business that started in the 1940s. The brand boasts friendly customer service and plenty of delicious chicken-focused menu options. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most popular choices among fast food lovers, with enough of a fan base to rival many longstanding industry giants. According to BusinessWire, the chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of favorite fast food restaurants for the eighth year in a row in 2022. As the name suggests, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken-based items such as sandwiches and nuggets, but the brand is also well-known for its waffle fries and macaroni and cheese.
CBS DFW

Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled

SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border. 
SILSBEE, TX
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Unexpectedly Magical Hike On This Little-Known Waterfall Trail In Texas

If you’re a lover of the great outdoors, there’s certainly no better place to be than Texas. There are plenty of hikes in Texas, but every state in the county has hikes. Magical, waterfall hikes, though? That’s a completely different story. Undoubtedly one of the best things about being here is the access to nature including this waterfall hike in Texas. Try it with friends or when you need some peace and quiet on your own. Additionally, it’s a great way to remember why you love the Lone Star State so much.
AUSTIN, TX
