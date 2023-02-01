Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
425magazine.com
50 Years of Gilman Village
In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
gigharbornow.org
Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest
Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
Mountain snowpack has fallen behind; could impact water supply
December was a cold month with plenty of precipitation, wet, frozen, and even freezing. Our region’s mountain snowpack is averaging 110% above normal. But after a milder and drier than average January, our mountain snowpack has fallen behind. In the Puget Sound region, Olympia, Seattle, and Bellingham were all warmer than average during the month and only had around half of the average precipitation.
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
southsoundmag.com
Kitsap County Pizza Shop Owner Helps Set a World Record
Kitsap County’s very own Will Grant, owner of That’s a Some Pizza and Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria, recently traveled to (and partnered with) the University of Tulsa to join a World Pizza Champions event that set a new world record for biggest pizza party. The event, whose proceeds benefitted Make-a-Wish Oklahoma, was attended by 3,357 people.
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
Bremerton company to build 8 boats for Ukraine
BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton-based SAFE Boats is under contract to send eight boats to Ukraine over the next few years to help strengthen the country's naval capabilities. The boat, called the Mark VI, is 85 feet long, can reach speeds beyond 40 knots and has a range in excess of 600 nautical miles.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Clay and all of his friends
The drive from Seattle to Granite Falls is a solid hour. The drive to Clay Mendenhall's home adds another 20 minutes, along winding mountain roads, with snow-capped peaks catching the sun along the way. The road follows Canyon Creek, which is so wild and beautiful that it seems nothing bad...
