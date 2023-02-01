ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

villages-news.com

Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs

A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
THE VILLAGES, FL
treasurecoast.com

MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment

MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg

A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up arrested with cocaine

A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car. Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart in Summerfield. Lindsey Ann Gargan, 34, was at the store Thursday night when she concealed $82 worth of merchandise, including Cocoa Pebbles cereal, Reese’s Mini candies, Sour Patch Kids candy, peppermints and a Mounds bar, in a bag she brought with her to the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was with another woman, whom Gargan identified as her “aunt,” who paid for her own purchases. When Gargan was questioned by a loss prevention officer, she claimed she thought her aunt had paid for her purchases, too.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL

