Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Related
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of raping 80-year-old woman with cancer arrested: police
A man who is a person of interest in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old Ocala woman with cancer has been arrested, according to police. Taquino Williams, 31, was arrested on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Homeless Florida Man Arrested For Rape Of 80-Year-Old Woman Who Is Battling Cancer
Taquino Williams, 31, has been charged with the rape of an 80-year-old woman in her home, Armed Residential Burglary, Armed Sexual Battery, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Williams, who is currently homeless, was seen wandering the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas the night of Feb.
‘Heinous’: Man accused of raping an Ocala woman, 80, battling cancer has been arrested
Ocala police said they have arrested a man who is accused of raping an elderly Woman.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
villages-news.com
Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs
A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
treasurecoast.com
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg
A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Deltona widow asked by roofing company to pay for job that hadn’t been completed
A woman living on social security said she received a letter from a roofing company demanding payment for a roof that hadn’t been built, and that she couldn’t afford.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up arrested with cocaine
A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car. Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart in Summerfield. Lindsey Ann Gargan, 34, was at the store Thursday night when she concealed $82 worth of merchandise, including Cocoa Pebbles cereal, Reese’s Mini candies, Sour Patch Kids candy, peppermints and a Mounds bar, in a bag she brought with her to the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was with another woman, whom Gargan identified as her “aunt,” who paid for her own purchases. When Gargan was questioned by a loss prevention officer, she claimed she thought her aunt had paid for her purchases, too.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
Comments / 1