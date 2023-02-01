In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.

