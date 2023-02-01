Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
Lucasfilm releases "Phenomenon" trailer to promote March 1 return of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+
On Wednesday, Lucasfilm released "Phenomenon," a sizzle reel of scenes and interview clips promoting its Emmy-winning, well, phenomenon known as The Mandalorian. The celebration of the show features interview clips with creator Jon Favreau and fellow executive producer Dave Filoni, as well as snippets from its stars, including Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, who not only racked up a director credit on the show, but also plays Greef Karga on the series. "Everywhere I've gone, people want to talk about The Mandalorian," the Rocky veteran says. Naturally, there's plenty of footage of the show's "breakout star," Baby Yoda aka Grogu. The Mandalorian's third season comes to Disney+ March 1.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie
CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Returns With New Shorts From the Makers of ‘Wallace and Gromit,’ ‘Trollhunters’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’
When “Star Wars: Visions” debuted back in 2021, it was just what the doctor ordered. A collection of gorgeously animated shorts by some of Japan’s leading animation studios, the shorts offered up new sensibilities and visual styles that existed outside the comparatively stodgy realms of the live-action “Star Wars” franchise.
Batgirl star says Brendan Fraser was ‘outstanding’ as villain – but footage will never see the light of day
Batgirl star Leslie Grace has described Brendan Fraser’s work in the scrapped superhero film as “outstanding”.Fraser, who is tipped to win an Oscar next month for his performance in The Whale, starred as a villain in the DC Comics adaptation.Last year, it was announced that Batgirl had been cancelled by Warner Bros, despite the film having already been shot.While the cast have expressed hope that the film may one day be released in some form, it is expected that Batgirl will never see the light of day.Speaking to Collider, Grace said: “I truly had one of [the best] experiences...
Collider
New 'Andor' VFX Featurettes Highlight ILM's Impressive Work on the Series
Last year, Disney+ delivered one of the most grounded and thoughtful views at the Empire's rule over the galaxy with Andor, a series focused on Diego Luna's character from the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the show, Cassian (Luna) must travel through a very morally ambiguous climate, where the Rebellion isn't the organized army we see in the original Star Wars trilogy, but merely several groups of people who are separated, but trying to do what's right. In a recent interview with the Befores and Afters magazine, visual effects supervisor Scott Pritchard discussed what went into creating some of the show's must stunning sequences.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Inside the Magic
‘Star Wars’ Fans Devastated After Lucasfilm Ignores Easy ‘Return of the Jedi’ Change
Star Wars has made many great changes, but ignoring this simple change might hurt how fans view Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). The final film of the Original Trilogy is just about 40 years old. Not only did Return of the Jedi bring fans Ewoks, a new Death Star, Emperor Palpatine, and a great final battle, but it proved that heroes and villains could be redeemed. Darth Vader found his purpose again as Anakin and saved his son. Luke showed love and mercy to his father instead of giving in to his hatred.
Collider
Funko Unveils New Darth Maul and Mandalorian Commando 'Clone Wars' Figures
Fans can soon expand their Pop! collection as Funko has revealed a sneak peek at two of their upcoming set of Star Wars figures, which feature Darth Maul alongside a Mandalorian Super Commando. The set of Pop! figures will be available to purchase when they hit shelves exclusively at Target on February 19.
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
ComicBook
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer Released
Guy Ritchie has made many fan-favorite films ranging from Snatch to Sherlock Holmes, and his 2019 movie The Gentleman is becoming a Netflix series. But first, the director has a new movie hitting theaters in April called The Covenant. The new action-thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, a sergeant in Afghanistan who gets hit in the head and loses his memory before being saved by a local interpreter named Ahmed who is being played by Dal Salim.
Inside the Magic
‘Wallace and Gromit’ Meets ‘Star Wars’ – New Project Promises Intriguing Possibilities
Wallace and Gromit have already been to the moon, so why not a Galaxy Far, Far Away?. The Star Wars Galaxy is immense and has a lot of potential for storytelling. Fans of the franchise have seen stories of Jedi and Sith, The Clone Wars, Stormtroopers and Rebels, and everything in-between, but there’s always more to see! To that end, Lucasfilm produced a limited series of nine anime shorts from different animation studios in Japan, and now, the second season of what was dubbed Star Wars: Visions is branching out!
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 on Disney+ Release Date, Episode Guide, and More
It’s only February and we’re already getting hints about our Star Wars Day presents. Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be one of this year’s May the Fourth releases. The second installment in the Emmy-nominated anthology series will filter Star Wars through the visionary storytelling powers of nine animation studios from around the globe. If Volume 1 was any indication, we’re in store for adventures unlike any we’ve seen before.
fanthatracks.com
Joseph Shirley to score The Mandalorian Season 3
With season 3 of The Mandalorian just 24 days away, Film Music Reporter have posted that Joseph Shirley, part of Ludwig Göransson’s team who scored The Book of Boba Fett while Göransson was credited with creating the themes, will be fulfilling the same role for the shows forthcoming third season.
ComicBook
Star Wars Visions: The Studios of Season 2
Star Wars Visions was the beloved franchise's first venture in the world of anime, with major anime studios such as TRIGGER, Colorido, Production IG, and Kinema Citrus being just a few examples of the production houses that helped bring this new series to life. With the confirmation that a second season would be hitting Disney+ on May 4th of this year, the new list of studios that will be animated these stories has been released, with some of the choices potentially coming as a surprise to those who were expecting a pure anime feel once again.
Inside the Magic
More Episodes For ‘Star Wars’ Series Releasing Very Soon
2023 is a big year for Star Wars, and a new announcement from Lucasfilm means that fans will get more content sooner than expected. With The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, Jedi: Survivor, and Skeleton Crew confirmed to release later this year, fans have a lot of stuff to be excited for. Pedro Pascal’s return as Din Djarin with fan-favorite Grogu is enough of a reason to have Disney+ handy with March just a month away, but fans might not realize that Star Wars has more content planned for fans this year.
ScreenCrush
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0