LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
Pickup and tractor crash near Wellman kills one, DPS said
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on...
One in custody after SWAT callout, Slaton Highway open
A man was arrested on Wednesday after a law enforcement chase stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor
Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LFR responds to fire in East Lubbock on Wednesday
Crews responded to a structure fire near East 4th Street and Niter Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.
