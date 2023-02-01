ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Pickup and tractor crash near Wellman kills one, DPS said

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on...
WELLMAN, TX
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX

