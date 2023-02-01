Read full article on original website
Max
3d ago
we're buying groundhog meat but we can't buy free range eggs unpasteurized untreated milk and grass-fed meat with no hormones and bs in it or bison meat
Reply(1)
2
Related
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person?
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
newyorkalmanack.com
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Experts Say Bird Sighting in Upstate NY was Very Rare! Here’s Why
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York a few weeks ago when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment
One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism. New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
Clearing the air on New York's gas furnace ban proposal
As we peel back the governor’s proposed budget, we’re learning more about what exactly is banned under the state’s proposal on fossil fuel usage in new builds starting later this decade.
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13