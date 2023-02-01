Read full article on original website
98online.com
Marylanders dip into cold Chesapeake Bay for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
Thousands of Marylanders plunged Saturday into the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge, all in support of Special Olympics Maryland. | DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023 — or, text “PLUNGE” to 243725. Those who ran into the waters included people from the 98 Rock team,...
98online.com
HOW TO DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023
CALL (SATURDAY ONLY) On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 5-10 a.m., call 410-261-2300. Text “PLUNGE” to 243725.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Maryland That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Maryland is full of surprises, especially when it comes to these fun facts. From the state’s history, to our small towns, there’s always more to learn. Check out this list of quirky facts about Maryland and see how many are new to you!. Did you know these quirky...
OnlyInYourState
This Glow-In-The-Dark Painting Experience Is The Most Creative Activity In Maryland
Did you know that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation rentals? When you’re looking for something fun to do, you can also go to the site for Airbnb Experiences. The activities offered are hosted by locals, and range from tours, to cooking lessons, and even sailing. The following activity is one of the more unique Airbnb Experiences you’ll find. It allows you to get creative, messy, and have a blast. Read on to learn more about this paint splatter experience in Maryland…
Cape Gazette
Dewey Winter Gala heats up the Hyatt
The 2023 Dewey Beach Wild Arctic Winter Gala was held at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach Jan. 28. The lavish evening was the annual party to benefit Dewey Business Partnership. Music, food, libations and fun were the order of the evening, as 750 partygoers enjoyed the grand...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
sunshinewhispers.com
Where To Celebrate Ice Cream For Breakfast Day In Maryland
These ice cream shops are all celebrating ice cream for breakfast day in Maryland. Make your plans now for a sweet start to your day!. I don’t know when I first heard that there was a holiday called Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, but I do know that I immediately started making plans to combine two of my favorite things– breakfast and ice cream!
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Maryland Deli
Not all donuts are created equal, especially when it comes to the following deli in Maryland. The donuts here are far from boring. They’re topped with all sorts of icing flavors, a variety of toppings, they’re massive, AND made fresh every day. One look at the drool-worthy photos below, and you’ll find yourself craving these handmade donuts in Maryland. Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth.
Maryland high school basketball highlights (2/3/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on February 3, 2023. Game of the Week – Boys: No. 16 Bishop O’Connell vs. No. 11 Good Counsel Girls: No. 19 Churchill vs. Clarksburg (Honorable Mention) Boys: Gaithersburg vs. Sherwood
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
98online.com
Michigan boy, 6, spends $1k on Grubhub: ‘Doorbell just kept ringing, cars kept coming’
(MLive) CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI – The doorbell just kept ringing and the cars just kept coming. A 6-year-old Michigan boy went on a wild $1,000-dollar spending spree – like he was on a game show – using his father’s Grubhub account, ordering large amounts of food from numerous area restaurants.
Wbaltv.com
⚠ Dangerous wind chill in single digits into Saturday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. Wind chills will dip to dangerous levels into the beginning of the weekend in Maryland. The winds will drive the overnight low...
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore lawmakers react to Gov. Moore’s State of the State address
MARYLAND – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday; just two weeks after being sworn into office. Eastern Shore lawmakers say they’re eager to see where the new governor will take the state. Service and Unity. A theme of service and unity...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates opt to take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option. Moore...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
