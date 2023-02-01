Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit pot delivery drivers targeted amid rise in robberies, carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drivers could have up to $5,000 of marijuana products with them when they’re making deliveries –and that can make them targets of robberies. Ripped off, roughed up and even carjacked - that’s what’s been happening to your neighborhood reefer delivery driver. The...
Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings
Barbat Holdings in West Bloomfield Township has acquired the historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building located at 1942 Grand River Ave. in downtown Detroit. The sale price was […] The post Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit’s QLine is testing $5 park-and-ride pilot program
Riders can park in a WSU lot during weekends in February to head downtown by streetcar
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
outliermedia.org
Arts advocates push for greater benefits in Wayne County, DIA service agreement
When voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to instate a property tax to support the Detroit Institute of Arts in 2012, an agreement between the museum and the three counties outlined benefits for residents, like free admission and field trips. This year, the agreement is up for negotiation, and art advocates want more than what’s being provided.
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
‘Pawn Stars’ to shoot episodes for upcoming season in Detroit, Ann Arbor
A spin-off of one of the History Channel’s most popular shows plans to come to Michigan. “Pawn Stars Do America” will shoot some episodes for its upcoming season two in both Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be coming to town in...
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
