ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Arts advocates push for greater benefits in Wayne County, DIA service agreement

When voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to instate a property tax to support the Detroit Institute of Arts in 2012, an agreement between the museum and the three counties outlined benefits for residents, like free admission and field trips. This year, the agreement is up for negotiation, and art advocates want more than what’s being provided.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Planet Detroit

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.  “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands

It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer

Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy