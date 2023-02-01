Read full article on original website
No. 24 Texas 68, Kansas 65
TEXAS (18-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Holle 2-2, Gonzales 1-2, Morris 1-6, Harmon 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Faye 3, Gaston 3, Jones 3) Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Gaston 1, Jones 1, Morris 1) Steals: 14 (Faye 4, Gaston 4, Morris 3,...
No. 16 Xavier 96, St. John's 71
ST. JOHN'S (14-10) Stanley 2-3 1-2 5, Soriano 3-7 0-2 6, Addae-Wusu 3-10 5-5 14, Alexander 4-12 0-2 8, Storr 5-12 2-2 14, Curbelo 6-14 0-1 13, Pinzon 3-6 0-0 7, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-4 1-2 4, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 9-16 71.
St. Thomas (MN) 68, Denver 57
ST. THOMAS (MN) (16-10) Allen 3-7 1-2 8, Bjorklund 7-10 0-2 19, Blue 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 4-8 2-4 12, Rohde 5-10 3-4 15, Dobbs 2-7 2-2 7, Lee 2-5 1-1 5, Dufault 1-2 0-0 2, Nau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-15 68. DENVER (13-13) Kisunas 5-7 0-0 10,...
Baylor 76, No. 12 Iowa St. 70
BAYLOR (16-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Andrews 2-7, Bickle 1-1, Owens 1-2, Fontleroy 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Owens 1) Turnovers: 16 (Fontleroy 4, Owens 4, Andrews 3, Bickle 2, Asberry 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Porter 1) Steals: 8 (Andrews 3, Owens 2,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE 63, MISSOURI 52
Percentages: FG .320, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Honor 2-4, Diarra 1-1, Mosley 1-1, Gholston 1-3, Hodge 1-5, East 0-1, Carter 0-3, Ko.Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hodge). Turnovers: 15 (Mosley 4, Diarra 3, Gholston 3, East 2, Ka.Brown 2, Honor). Steals: 4...
Bradley 77, N. Iowa 69
BRADLEY (17-8) Leons 5-8 5-8 19, Mast 8-12 0-0 18, Deen 4-9 0-1 11, Hickman 6-10 0-0 17, Montgomery 3-6 0-0 8, J.Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 77. N. IOWA (12-12) Betz 6-12 2-2 16, Born...
No. 17 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 56
GONZAGA (22-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Truong 7-13, Williams 3-4, Maxwell 2-4, Ejim 1-1, Riley 0-1, Stokes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 1, Riley 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 13 (Ejim 3, Williams 3, Little 2, Truong 2, Burton 1, Maxwell 1, Muma 1) Steals: 9...
E. Kentucky 77, Kennesaw St. 74
KENNESAW ST. (18-7) Robinson 4-6 2-5 10, Burden 6-11 4-4 16, Jennings 2-6 0-0 5, Stroud 4-13 3-6 12, Youngblood 3-7 4-4 12, Rodgers 1-3 2-2 5, Peterson 3-6 2-2 8, Ademokoya 1-2 0-1 3, Cottle 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 25-56 17-25 74. E. KENTUCKY (16-9) Cozart 3-5 4-4 10,...
Idaho 82, Sacramento St. 76, OT
IDAHO (9-16) Burris 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 11-16 3-5 25, D.Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Moffitt 13-18 3-3 30, Salih 0-2 0-0 0, T.Smith 3-4 2-2 11, R.Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Harge 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 10-12 82. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-12) Choi Deng 1-1 0-0 3,...
Furman 80, Wofford 67
WOFFORD (13-12) Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Mack 6-9 2-5 17, Paveletzke 4-9 4-4 14, Sivills 2-3 0-0 5, Tripp 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Silas 0-1 0-0 0, Tice 4-7 3-6 11, McCorkle 1-4 0-0 2, Filewich 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-50 10-17 67. FURMAN (19-6) Hien 2-4...
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
WASHINGTON (123) Kuzma 0-6 2-2 2, Porzingis 11-20 12-13 38, Gafford 4-7 2-3 10, Kispert 5-8 2-2 15, Mo.Morris 7-14 2-4 18, Avdija 6-14 7-12 23, Goodwin 3-3 2-2 8, Nunn 1-4 3-3 5, Wright 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-81 32-41 123. BROOKLYN (125) Harris 1-5 0-0 2, O'Neale 4-6...
Montana St. 75, N. Colorado 62
N. COLORADO (7-16) Abercrombie 1-3 1-2 4, Wisne 2-2 3-4 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 6-12 1-3 15, Knecht 2-9 3-4 9, Kountz 4-11 6-7 15, Creech 1-2 0-0 2, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, Ramirez 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw 2-5 0-0 4, Page 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 14-20 62.
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
Brown 68, Harvard 65
BROWN (12-10) Owusu-Anane 5-9 2-4 12, Friday 3-6 4-6 10, Lilly 7-11 4-4 21, P.Wojcik 6-13 8-11 23, Cooley 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrari 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 18-25 68. HARVARD (12-11) Ajogbor 2-8 0-0 4, Ledlum 5-11...
SYRACUSE 77, BOSTON COLLEGE 68
Percentages: FG .510, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Taylor 3-3, Girard 1-6, Mintz 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 4). Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 3, Girard 3, Mintz 2, Torrence). Steals: 7 (Mintz 4, Edwards, Girard, Torrence). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 60, MCNEESE STATE 58
Percentages: FG .321, FT .630. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Scott 2-4, Oday 2-5, Francois 1-2, Berze 0-1, Shumate 0-2, English 0-3, Massie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (English, Massie, Scott). Turnovers: 7 (English 3, Berze, Massie, Oday, Scott). Steals: 5 (English 2, Massie, Oday, Shumate).
PRINCETON 88, COLUMBIA 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Brown 2-4, Noland 1-1, De La Rosa 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Bedri 0-1, Robledo 0-1, Stankard 0-1, McLean 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Odunowo 2, Stankard, Tavroff, Yurasits). Turnovers: 13 (Bedri 3, Brown 3, De La Rosa...
LIPSCOMB 69, LIBERTY 64
Percentages: FG .407, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (McGhee 5-13, Porter 2-5, Rode 2-7, Robinson 1-2, Warfield 1-2, Peebles 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Preston, Rode). Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Robinson 3, Porter 2, Rode 2, McGhee, Warfield). Steals: 6 (McGhee 2, Warfield...
N. Illinois 86, Bowling Green 78
N. ILLINOIS (10-13) Ibarguen 5-6 0-0 10, Coit 7-18 2-2 21, Crump 3-6 2-4 8, Nutter 8-11 0-1 18, Thornton 1-7 2-4 4, Hunter 4-8 2-2 13, Durosinmi 4-4 2-2 10, Konan Niederhauser 0-0 0-0 0, Plintauskas 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-60 12-17 86. BOWLING GREEN (10-13) Towns 1-5 0-0...
