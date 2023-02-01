Read full article on original website
Related
Recalled eczema cream for children has twice as much lead as lead paint
HERNDON, Va. (WXIN) – A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca. The cream was sold nationwide through the company’s Facebook page and Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups not associated with the company.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0