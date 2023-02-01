Read full article on original website
Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers
Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report
A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
Texans waiting hours for drivers licenses, state IDs due to DPS staff shortages
TEXAS — If you’re trying to get a state license or ID, you might be waiting a while. Appointments are backed up for months online at the Texas Department of Public Safety, and lines outside offices are only getting longer. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s website shows...
Is It Safe to Drive Yet in Central Texas?
(Killeen, Texas) - It's been a whirlwind ride the past couple of weeks. First it was unseasonably warm, and now our cars are frozen solid. The weather this week has been icy and dangerous, and many of us either had to brave the roads to get to work, or found ourselves cooped up inside.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Looking to Move? These are Top 8 Safest Cities In Texas
If you know me, you know I adhere to the belief that there’s not much you can say bad about Texas. I’ve lived in this great state most of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Texans usually take pride in our home's accomplishments,...
Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally. Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill."10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of...
5 Best Places To See Tulips In Texas According To A Local
Tulips, oh, how I love thee. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten someone’s day. Millions love these beautiful cup-style flowers and to take home an elegant bouquet of tulips. Over 100 types of tulips grow in Texas, where tulip season generally lasts from late February to early April.
