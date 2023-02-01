ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers

Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
LoneStar 92

12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!

Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
iheart.com

You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report

A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
US105

Is It Safe to Drive Yet in Central Texas?

(Killeen, Texas) - It's been a whirlwind ride the past couple of weeks. First it was unseasonably warm, and now our cars are frozen solid. The weather this week has been icy and dangerous, and many of us either had to brave the roads to get to work, or found ourselves cooped up inside.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
CBS DFW

Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally. Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill."10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of...
travelawaits.com

5 Best Places To See Tulips In Texas According To A Local

Tulips, oh, how I love thee. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten someone’s day. Millions love these beautiful cup-style flowers and to take home an elegant bouquet of tulips. Over 100 types of tulips grow in Texas, where tulip season generally lasts from late February to early April.
