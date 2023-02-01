Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
J.J. Abrams is making a movie out of Stephen King hitman novel Billy Summers
J.J. Abrams is getting back into one of his Stephen King phases again, with THR reporting this weekend that the Castle Rock executive producer—whose Hulu TV series loosely adapted, and took inspiration from, King’s various Maine-set works—is taking the lead on a movie adaptation of King’s recent hitman-turned-novelist novel Billy Summers.
A.V. Club
It’s time we admit it: Dave Bautista is our best wrestler-turned-actor, and it's not even close
The squared circle-to-silver screen pipeline has never been particularly clean. While there’s always a guest spot for jacked-up wrestlers on Young Rock, rising to the level of a movie star is another question entirely. Despite weekly TV time, a feverish cult of fans willing to wear a performer’s face on a T-shirt, and a required charisma that engages live audiences and TV viewers alike through pure physicality, successful pro wrestlers’ abilities don’t always translate to the movies. However, of the few that made the successful jump, your Rocks, Cenas, and Hogans, none have shown as much versatility and dedication as four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dave Bautista.
A.V. Club
Knock At The Cabin review: Dave Bautista is thoroughly ominous in tense apocalyptic thriller
Though it may not seem so at first glance, Knock At The Cabin is something of a departure from director M. Night Shyamalan’s previous work. Adapting Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin At The End Of The World in a screenplay that he co-wrote with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, Shyamalan is certainly treading familiar thematic ground, most notably visited in 2002’s Signs. But the big revelation here is that, in contrast to 2021’s Old, he has seemingly grown beyond the need to build toward shocking revelations. Knock At The Cabin reaches the credits decidedly untwisted, but that doesn’t keep the film from building horrific tension through a devastating domestic hypothetical.
A.V. Club
Accent Watch: Austin Butler obviously dropped Elvis voice for Dune, reports Dave Bautista
There may be five nominees in the Oscars’ Best Actor category, but there’s a sixth character taking up a lot of oxygen (literally): Austin Butler’s Elvis accent. Ever since Butler started promoting the thing, much has been made about his voice changing to sound like The King. Butler has been forced to acknowledge it time and again, to sit through the jokes all in hopes of obtaining a shiny prize at the finish line. Luckily, though, he has a new character to sink his teeth (or his vocal chords?) into, and co-star Dave Bautista says there’s not a hint of Elvis in there at all.
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen throws down the gauntlet, says "no one’s made a good high school movie since" Superbad
Seth Rogen has good reason to be cocky about his place in Hollywood. He got his start on one of the most beloved high school television series of all time (Freaks And Geeks) and then co-wrote one of the most beloved high school movies of all time (Superbad). He’s got plenty of other accomplishments under his belt (including a turn in a Best Picture nominee), but it says a lot about the quality of those projects that he’s still asked about them to this day.
A.V. Club
Time to let go: James Cameron finally admits that there was a way for Jack to survive Titanic
Ok Titanic fans, YouTube video essayists, and “Let’s debate this topic” Hinge prompt users everywhere: it’s time to put this one to rest once and for all. From the mouth of James Cameron himself, Jack could have maybe, possibly survived his watery grave at the end of Titanic. But there are still, according to the director, “a lot of variables” to consider. And no, he couldn’t have just gotten on the door with Rose.
A.V. Club
Shyamalan and his co-writers talk about why they changed Knock At The Cabin's ending
[Note: This article contains major spoilers for both Knock At The Cabin and its source novel, The Cabin At The End Of The World.]. The cultural conversation around M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography tends to gravitate toward endings. From The Sixth Sense onward, Shyamalan has favored, for decades now, a storytelling style wherein the last few minutes of his movies serve as a key to unlocking a fuller understanding of all the ones that came before. And while the general merits of all that preceding filmmaking render accusations that he’s not much more than a glorified twist merchant unfair, it’s also been a persistent aspect of his style, one he’s steered into quite happily as the years have gone on.
A.V. Club
Lil Rel Howery isn't exactly sold on Ana de Armas' Blonde Oscar nomination
Here’s a statement sure to galvanize a certain Updates account: Lil Rel Howery isn’t so sure Ana de Armas deserves an Oscar nomination for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. In a new conversation with Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, Howery ruminates on this year’s Best Actress nominees, and shares that a certain competitor in the category “doesn’t make sense.”
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
A.V. Club
Who's Next Q&A:Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the "incredible" Chevalier and the Oscar-winners he really wants to work with
Part of the job description of a rising Hollywood star, the kind of person who tops a “Who’s Next” list, is being busy. So it’s no surprise that Kelvin Harrison Jr. had to squeeze The A.V. Club into a packed day of press, photo shoots, and travel as he gears up for the spring release of Chevalier, one of the first films that features him in the leading role. Harrison will bring to the screen the real-life story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French Creole composer, contemporary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and world-class fencer.
A.V. Club
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
A.V. Club
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
A.V. Club
Mayfair Witches isbrewing a second season at AMC
The Anne Rice cinematic universe is growing again: AMC’s Mayfair Witches has been picked up for a second season. Production is expected to kick off later this year in New Orleans, per the network. “We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the...
A.V. Club
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
A.V. Club
Guy Ritchie abandons allof his favorite tricks in this deadly serious trailer for The Covenant
Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).
A.V. Club
Disney and Russell T. Davies are bringing a bigger budget to Doctor Who, but not way bigger
Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).
A.V. Club
The Boys producer Seth Rogen sees Marvel movies as "geared towards kids"
Abandon all hope ye who enter here: there is no safe way to wade into Marvel vs. Cinema discourse. The topic is designed to ruffle feathers and provoke outrage. All of this, ironically, over a bunch of kids movies—at least that’s how Seth Rogen sees them. “I think...
A.V. Club
The Grammys' 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop special enlists Missy Elliot, Future, The Roots, and more
Missy Elliott, Questlove, and Future Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Paras Griffin/Kevin Winter/Getty Images. The Grammys have something generational in mind this year for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The Recording Academy announced today that Missy Elliott, Future, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, and more are all set to perform at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday as part of a large-scale tribute to the vanguard genre.
A.V. Club
Fathers war for a son's soul in the tense trailer for Bruiser
Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming family drama Bruiser today, showcasing Miles Warren’s first feature film, about a young man named Darious (Jalyn Hall), whose life becomes far more complicated after he learns that a “charismatic drifter” (Trevante Rhodes) is actually (from what we can presume from the trailer) his birth father. This sets off a series of conflicts with the father who’s been raising him (Shamier Anderson), whose “strict but loving” relationship with his son is thrown into contrast with the more easy-going Rhodes. Shinelle Azoroh also stars, as Darious’ mother.
A.V. Club
George Santos claimed he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark for some damn reason
New York Republican Rep. George Santos has had a, let’s say, complicated relationship with the truth over the course of his recent rise into the national spotlight; his various claims about the events of his life, many of them made during his 2021 run for Congress, are currently the subject of investigations by two different national governments, plus the state of New York. And also, he apparently told people he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the infamously unsuccessful, actor-smashing Broadway flop, for some damn reason. Which he does not appear to have done.
Comments / 0