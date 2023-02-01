Read full article on original website
Ballet school in Memphis one of few in country; teaches ballet through telling Black stories
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the Collage Dance Collective performs their signature show in a few days, they’ll do it as one of just a few of the Black dance companies in the country. The performance, slated for Feb. 4 and 5 at the Cannon center is called “Rise,”...
Phys.org
Commonly used police diversity training unlikely to change officers' behavior, study finds
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop earlier this month in Memphis, has become the latest face in a racial justice and police reform movement fueled by a string of similar cases in which Black men have died from injuries sustained while being taken into custody.
franchising.com
Memphis Welcomes Metal Supermarkets
February 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The supplier of small-quantity metals will open its newest location in Memphis on Monday, February 6, offering speed, variety and convenience for professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets stores specialize in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum copper, brass and stainless in bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
FOX13 Investigates: The secrets behind rising rent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don’t own property, rent is a monthly source of angst and anxiety. “It is extremely expensive,” said a 23-year-old woman facing eviction. She asked FOX13 to hide her identity because she had yet to tell her family. The renter struggles to pay the $1,270 a month for her one-bedroom apartment at Kirby Station.
localmemphis.com
FedEx Freight announces three month furlough days after eliminating 10% of director, officer positions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based shipping company FedEx announced a temporary furlough for some employees in the company's freight division, just days after announcing they plan to eliminate more than 10% of its officer and director team positions. In a statement, FedEx representatives said the company will furlough an unspecified...
FedEx to lay off 10% of global officers, directors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is laying off 10 percent of its global officers and directors as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs. It’s not known is how many positions will be affected in Memphis, where the company employs some 30,000 employees at its corporate headquarters and world hub. The company CEO says the […]
actionnews5.com
Stacks imploded at retired TVA Allen Fossil Plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All three 400-foot stacks at the retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Allen Fossil Plant are no longer standing. All three were imploded Friday morning. TVA says everything went exactly as planned. This is the final step to prepare the site for redevelopment.
FedEx cuts management positions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced Wednesday that the company would cut 10% of global positions on its officer and director team. “Saying goodbye to longtime colleagues and friends whom we value and respect is extraordinarily difficult,” wrote Raj Subramaniam, the company’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization.”
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizer
MEMPHIS. TN. - A recent investigation has raised concerns regarding the quality and safety of the homes that the Memphis Housing Authority uses to provide low-income families with affordable housing. According to Memphis Tenants Union organizer Alex Uhlmann, low-income renters are frequently exploited, and the homes they receive through the voucher program do not match the amount that landlords receive in rent.
At Tyre Nichols’ funeral, a collective rhythm resounded
Before we could see the processional, we could hear it. There was a drumbeat. My soul remembered that there has always been a drumbeat. Donned in white, Ekpe Abioto and an African-inspired musical ensemble drummed their way down the aisle of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, reflecting the collective rhythm of our hearts. In that sound, we found ourselves and our heartbeat and then felt that rhythm in each other. Our hearts began to beat together. Directed by Abioto, we lifted our voices in call and response, repeating this chorus:
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
actionnews5.com
Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
actionnews5.com
Multiple Mid-South artists including GloRilla, HitKidd nominated for Grammy Awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Mid-South artists were nominated for a Grammy Awards. According to Commercial Appeal, rapper GloRilla, producer HitKidd, Moneybagg Yo, engineer Ari Morris, blues veterans Eric Gales, North Mississippi Allstars, and Charlie Musselwhite, were nominated on Tuesday. The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday in Los...
wpsdlocal6.com
Memphis Zoo 'devastated,' mourning loss of adored giant panda
MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Zoo says the loss of adored giant panda "Le Le" has left them devastated. According to an announcement about his passing, Le Le was 25 years old, having first come to the Memphis Zoo in 2003. The Smithsonian says scientists aren't exactly sure how...
Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?
The case of Tyre Nichols highlights how traffic stops can turn deadly. Traffic stops are also prone to racial bias, can break down community trust in police and yield few results, research shows.
City announces independent review of Memphis Police special units, use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will undergo an independent, external review by the Department of Justice and a national police organizations following the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal traffic stop. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday announced that the City of Memphis has engaged with the Department of Justice’s Office of […]
mhscattalk.com
Protests Spark Around the Country In Response to Newly Released Footage of Tyre Nichols’s Death
On Friday afternoon, January 27, Memphis officials released the bodycam footage of the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Prior to its release national attention was drummed up as cities across the US began to prepare for expected protest and violence as a public response. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp issued...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
The festival will feature a spoken word performance by Nubia Yasin, who will read from her collection of poetry The Blood and Body. Saturday, February 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Well, there goes the first month of 2023, and already I’m tired, so why don’t you just fill in the blanks, Mad-Libs style, this week for “Five Things To Do” while I let my brain take a rest? It’s really not that hard; in fact, you could even say it’s [adjective], easier to complete than your [holiday] resolutions to [verb] more and [verb] less, not to mention your goal to finally read The [adjective] [noun] and [number] [noun (probably a plural noun, unless you’re a weirdo who chose the number “one” for the previous blank)] by [person]. It’s been on your shelf for far too long, hasn’t it? It’s a shame then that I’m about to get you inspired to read even more books with this [noun] of an event: Memphis’ inaugural Literature Is Liberating Festival.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MLK50
Memphis, TN
