The festival will feature a spoken word performance by Nubia Yasin, who will read from her collection of poetry The Blood and Body. Saturday, February 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Well, there goes the first month of 2023, and already I’m tired, so why don’t you just fill in the blanks, Mad-Libs style, this week for “Five Things To Do” while I let my brain take a rest? It’s really not that hard; in fact, you could even say it’s [adjective], easier to complete than your [holiday] resolutions to [verb] more and [verb] less, not to mention your goal to finally read The [adjective] [noun] and [number] [noun (probably a plural noun, unless you’re a weirdo who chose the number “one” for the previous blank)] by [person]. It’s been on your shelf for far too long, hasn’t it? It’s a shame then that I’m about to get you inspired to read even more books with this [noun] of an event: Memphis’ inaugural Literature Is Liberating Festival.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO