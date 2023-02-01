Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Dillon Brooks’ message of support from Taylor Jenkins amid suspension
There’s no question that Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has become a very polarizing player among fans and even among his NBA peers. His most recent incident came on Thursday during the Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin after falling down while missing a shot at the basket. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and the two got tangled up before being separated. Both were ejected from the game and on Friday the NBA issued a one-game suspension for Brooks. Despite Brooks’ antics, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins relayed a strong message of support for his guard as per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are not the only LA team eyeing a Kyrie Irving trade. Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in the veteran guard. According to the latest reports, the Clippers have joined the trade talks for Irving, along with other teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns […] The post RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs
Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers
The Indiana Pacers are currently moving in rapid descent at 9.8 m/s², losing 10 of their past 11 games entering their Friday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s absences due to knee and elbow injuries. However, head coach Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Pacers faithful […] The post ‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Luka Doncic’s final status for Mavs vs. Jazz amid heel injury
As expected, Luka Doncic won’t suit up for the Dallas Mavericks when they play the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to Jason Kidd. Doncic suffered a heel injury during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As he jumped in an attempt to attack the basket, the Slovenian star fell awkwardly after being challenged by […] The post Luka Doncic’s final status for Mavs vs. Jazz amid heel injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
