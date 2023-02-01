ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Buy or Sell: Seattle Kraken to Win the Western Conference

The Seattle Kraken have been a great story in 2022-23, continuing to surprise people with its results. After finishing near the bottom of the league in their inaugural season, the Kraken have flipped the switch in Year 2, doing an excellent job of putting themselves on the map. There’s a...
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Buy or Sell: Los Angeles Kings to Go Over 97.5 Points

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year but have challenges in a competitive Pacific Division. LA was eliminated in the opening round against the Edmonton Oilers last season, but they gave Connor McDavid and company all they could handle. This team went out and got better in the offseason and has continued to hunt for a top-three position in the Pacific.
Where's the Value in the NHL Norris Trophy Race?

Plenty of talented NHL defensemen are in the running for the Norris trophy, but where is the value amongst the group?. Modern-day NHL defensemen are much different than those of the 1980s and 90s. It’s not that physicality isn’t important now, but voters have gravitated toward puck-moving defensemen that can control a game and put up big point totals.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Maple Leafs To Snap Skid

The Bruins go into the All-Star break with the NHL’s best record. Boston defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena to snap its three-game losing skid. The Bruins looked much more like themselves and returned to their usual dominant selves in the third period...
Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices. This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone. Still, this hockey team has...
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
Where Bruins Stanley Cup Odds Stand Heading Into NHL All-Star Break

The Bruins hold the best record in the NHL heading into the All-Star break, and Boston will be off until next Saturday when it returns home to take on the Washington Capitals. The Black and Gold will get their chance to relax after snapping their losing streak with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Jake DeBrusk is trending toward a return as the Bruins prepare for a potential run at the Stanley Cup.
Bruins Earn Much-Needed Victory Despite Power Play Struggles

The Boston Bruins only had one power play scoring opportunity Wednesday night, yet still managed to secure a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Black and Gold will return to the ice following the NHL All-Star Week on February 11th against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. For...
Sarah Nurse Pulls Peter Forsberg For Goal On Igor Shesterkin At All-Star Game Skills Competition

Sarah Nurse sent the FLA Live crowd into a frenzy with her slick goal on reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. The gold medalist took part in the NHL All-Star Game’s Skills Competition on Friday night and made sure to leave her mark when she pulled the puck to the left before bringing it back and burying it past Shesterkin all while keeping just one hand on the stick — a move reminiscent of what Peter Forsberg did throughout his 11-year career in the NHL.
Celtics Go Through Mental Letdown In Surprising Loss To Suns

Celtics forward Al Horford certainly was in agreement with the assessment that Boston suffered from a mental letdown Friday night against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. “Probably,” Horford told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “It’s fair. The way that we played, I think that’s...
